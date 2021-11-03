Hummels fumes at 'absurd' red card and slams Antony after Borussia Dortmund lose to Ajax

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels slammed the "absurd" decision to send him off in the first half of his side's 3-1 Champions League defeat to Ajax on Wednesday.

With the game scoreless, Hummels was shown a red card for a challenge on Antony in the 29th minute despite minimal contact after the defender attempted to pull out of the tackle.

The decision was upheld after a VAR review, with the home side forced to play the final hour down a man.

Article continues below

What was said?

"I have no idea how you can give red as a referee at supposed Champions League level," Hummels told DAZN after the match.



"I was in complete disbelief, that's an absurd wrong decision. The referee decided the game today and I think he knows that. I'll ask him about it again in the dressing room, because I'm very interested in what he saw.



"He (Antony) came to me himself and said it was not a red card. But the video referee, if he does it full-time, has to see that for himself. He is a super footballer. Now he still has to learn to be a sportsman, then maybe he'll be even better."

How does Group C stand?

After their win at Signal Iduna Park, Ajax have reached the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare having won all four of their matches thus far.

Dortmund appear set to battle with Sporting CP for the second spot in the knockout stage, with both sides currently on six points. Besiktas are in last place in the group with four losses.

Further reading