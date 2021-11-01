'I'd bet €100 on Haaland staying' - Dortmund ready to 'fight' to keep star striker, says Kehl

Borussia Dortmund are ready to "fight" to keep hold of Erling Haaland according to the club's head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl, who says he'd "bet €100" that the striker stays put.

Haaland is attracting attention from the world's best clubs after a stunning start to his Dortmund career, having joined the club from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have all been linked with the 21-year-old, who has hit 70 goals in 69 games for Dortmund, but Kehl is hopeful that he will remain in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future.

The Dortmund chief told BILD of Haaland, who is under contract at Westfalenstadion until 2024: "Of course, we are trying to give him the feeling that Borussia Dortmund continues to be a top address for him and that he can still develop here.

"Maybe we can still convince him. We will fight for him. We will try everything. The decision has not yet been made, but I would bet €100 [on him staying]."

Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have also been credited with interest in Haaland, whose contract reportedly includes a €75 million (£64m/$87m) buy-out clause.

The Norwegian could have more opportunities to win major trophies elsewhere but Dortmund believe he is already in the right place to continue his development and have faith that his agent, Mino Raiola, will make the right decision.

"The ball lies in Erling's court. I get on well with Raiola because we can assess each other well," BVB CEO Hans Joachim Watzke said in September.

"I know what makes him tick. It is not right to believe that Raiola is all about the money. He also has in mind what is best for Erling."

Haaland this season

Haaland's stock has continued to rise at the start of the 2021-22 campaign as he has found the net 13 times in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Nine of those efforts have come in the Bundesliga, but his progress has been interrupted by a hip injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until after the next international break.

