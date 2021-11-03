Dortmund star Haaland likely out until Christmas with injury, confirms father

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland will likely be out until at least Christmas with a hip injury, his father Alf-Inge has confirmed.

The 21-year-old has not played since October 19, and Dortmund will now be forced to do without their top striker for several more weeks.

Haaland, who has 13 goals in 10 games this season, appears likely to be sidelined until the new year

What was said?

"He's doing relatively well considering the situation, but he'll be out for a little while," Alf-Inge told TV 2 Norway of his son's injury. "It would be a bonus if he gets some games before Christmas, but it's rather unlikely."

How have Dortmund fared without Haaland?

While the Norway star is unquestionably Dortmund's biggest attacking threat, the team have done well without him so far this season.

Haaland missed two games earlier this season with a different injury and in the five matches they've played without him thus far, Dortmund have won four and lost one.

Which games will Haaland miss?

Dortmund have seven Bundesliga games remaining before the winter break, and it appears likely Haaland will miss all of them.

Article continues below

The club's final game before the break comes on December 18 against Hertha, with their next game not until January 8 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Haaland also looks set to miss his side's final two Champions League group games against Sporting CP and Besiktas.

Further reading