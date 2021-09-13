FIFA 22 ratings: Haaland, Hummels & Borussia Dortmund's best players revealed
Borussia Dortmund might have not broken Bayern Munich's hold on the Bundesliga for some time but there's not doubting they boast some of the best talents in the game.
With young guns like Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham well on the way to the top of the sport alongside veterans like Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, they've got a near-perfect blend.
So, what are the Black and Yellow's star player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.
Borussia Dortmund FIFA 22 player ratings
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|88
|Mats Hummels
|CB
|86
|Marco Reus
|CAM
|85
|Raphael Guerreiro
|LB
|84
|Axel Witsel
|CDM
|83
|Emre Can
|CM
|82
|Thorgan Hazard
|LM
|82
|Julian Brandt
|CAM
|81
|Roman Burki
|GK
|80
|Donyell Malen
|ST
|80
|Manuel Akanji
|CB
|80
|Jude Bellingham
|CM
|79
|Gregor Kobel
|GK
|79
|Mahmoud Dahoud
|CM
|79
|Marwin Hitz
|GK
|78
|Dan-Axel Zagadou
|CB
|78
|Giovanni Reyna
|CAM
|77
|Thomas Meunier
|RB
|77
|Nico Schulz
|LB
|77
|Marius Wolf
|RM
|75
At 88, Erling Haaland leads Dortmund's squad - and it is a new personal best for the Leeds-born Norway superstar, who moves up from the 87 rating he held in FIFA 21.
The experience of Mats Hummels and Marco Reus - with 86 and 85 respectively - rounds out the top three for Marco Rose's side, but there's plenty of talent below them too.
Belgian star Thorgan Hazard is tied with Emre Can for 82 - and though he sits a shade off the top 10, England's Jude Bellingham nabs a 79 and is sure to see that rocket by this time next year.