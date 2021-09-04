Falcao joins Rayo Vallecano

The Colombian striker left Galatasaray in midweek and has opted for a move back to the Spanish top-flight

Rayo Vallecano have confirmed the signing of Radamel Falcao.

The Colombia international left Galatasaray on Wednesday when his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old's move to back to La Liga had been on the cards since his departure and Vallecano confirmed the news on Saturday.

Vallecano, who gained promotion back to the Spanish top-flight by winning the Segunda Division play-offs, announced that the striker has joined the club.

They did not reveal how long his contract will last, but reports suggest it is a one-season deal.

On the same day, Vallecano confirmed the signing of fellow Colombia international Ivan Arboleda, who was a free agent after leaving Banfield in July.

Falcao spent two years at Galatasaray after making the move to the Super Lig side from Monaco.

His time in Turkey was plagued by injury, however, and he was limited to 43 games in all competitions but managed to score 20 goals overall.

He featured three times this season but only in brief appearances off the bench.

Falcao played two minutes of Colombia's 1-1 draw with Bolivia in World Cup qualifying this week, his first appearance for the national team since last October.

Falcao broke through at senior level in his homeland with Lanceros Boyaca but it was with Argentine side River Plate he made his name.

The forward moved to Porto in 2009 and helped the Portuguese side to Europa League and Primeira Liga success in 2011 before making the move to Atletico Madrid.

After winning the Europa League again and La Liga in two years at Atletico, he was snapped up by Monaco and was subsequently loaned to Chelsea and Manchester United, before eventually joining Galatasaray.

