Championship playoffs 2024: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for the Premier League

Everything you need to know about the race for promotion to the Premier League.

The English Championship is one of the most competitive leagues in football, with 24 teams battling it out for a shot at reaching the Premier League.

Arguably the most exciting aspect of the Championship season is the playoff stage, where four teams have a chance of securing the one remaining promotion spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 Championship playoffs, including how to watch, how it works and more.

What are the Championship playoffs?

In English football, the Championship playoffs are a mini-knockout tournament that takes place after the end of the regular season to determine which team takes the final promotion place to the Premier League.

While the top two teams after 46 games automatically earn promotion to the top table of English football, the teams that finish third, fourth, fifth, and sixth all have a chance of joining.

They contest two two-legged semi-finals and the winners of those contest the winner-takes-all final.

Third place is paired with sixth place, while fourth is paired with fifth for the semi-finals.

Which teams have qualified for the 2024 Championship playoffs?

A total of four teams will qualify for the Championship playoffs and we will get a better idea of which clubs are firmly in the mix as the season approaches its conclusion.

While Leicester City appear to be favourites for automatic promotion, the second team to join them is less clear, with Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds United all keen to make the automatic leap to the top tier.

The likes of West Brom, Sunderland and Hull City are in the mix for the playoffs, as are Coventry City, Cardiff City and Watford. The Championship is such a competitive division that even the likes of Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Bristol City could mount a challenge for the playoffs with a positive run.

Championship 2023-24 table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Leicester 26 21 2 3 +36 65 2 Ipswich 26 16 7 3 +15 55 3 Southampton 26 15 7 4 +15 52 4 Leeds 26 14 6 6 +20 48 5 West Brom 26 12 6 8 +12 42 6 Sunderland 26 12 4 10 +8 40 7 Hull 26 11 6 9 +4 39

Last updated: January 7, 2024.

Where to watch the Championship playoffs 2024 on TV & how to stream live online

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky GO United States ESPN+ ESPN+

Sky Sports will broadcast all Championship playoff games on its network, with Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football being the main TV channels. For those who wish to stream the games live online, you can do so with Sky GO.

In the U.S., Championship playoff games are available to watch and stream live on ESPN+ and the ESPN network.

When are the 2024 Championship playoffs?

The 2024 Championship playoffs will be held in May 2024, following the conclusion of the regular season. The regular season is due to finish on May 4, so the playoffs will take place a week or two afterwards.

When and where is the Championship playoff final 2024?

Date: May 26, 2024 Kick-off time: TBC Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

The 2024 Championship playoff final is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024, and it will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Kick-off time has not yet been confirmed, but, it is likely to follow last year and get started at 4:45 pm BST.

Wembley, of course, is an iconic stadium in British sports and for English football in particular. The 90,000-capacity stadium is affectionately known as 'The Home of Football' or 'HQ' and hosts most national finals, including those of the Football League playoffs.

Championship playoffs 2024 fixtures & results

Semi-finals

Date Fixture TV channel TBC Semi-final 1, leg 1 Sky Sports / ESPN TBC Semifinal 2, leg 1 Sky Sports / ESPN TBC Semifinal 1, leg 2 Sky Sports / ESPN TBC Semifinal 2, leg 2 Sky Sports / ESPN

Final

Date Fixture TV channel May 26 Semi-final winner 1 vs Semi-final winner 2 Sky Sports / ESPN

Who won the Championship playoffs in 2023?

Luton Town won the Championship playoffs last year following the 2022-23 regular season.

The Hatters defeated Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final, overturning a 2-1 defeat in the first leg by winning 2-0 at home in the second leg.

That victory set up a final against Coventry City and Luton emerged victorious on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. Their triumph ensured their return to the top division for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

How much is winning the Championship playoffs worth?

The Championship playoff final has been dubbed 'The Richest Game in Football' due to the financial rewards that accompany victory in the game.

Initially, the promoted team can be said to benefit to the tune of £100 million ($120m) thanks to the distribution of TV money among Premier League clubs, but there are many more attendant revenue boosters.

For example, that money could be doubled if a team avoids relegation in their first season, while all sorts of sponsorship deals come rolling into a team that plays in the Premier League.