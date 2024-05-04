Ipswich Town 2023-24Getty
Ipswich are Premier League! Kieran McKenna's side seal remarkable Championship promotion as Leeds fall short

IpswichPremier LeagueChampionshipIpswich vs Huddersfield

Ipswich have returned to the Premier League for the for the first time since 2002 after earning back-to-back promotions.

  • 22-year exile from top flight ended
  • Came up from League One last season
  • Beat Leeds to final promotion place
