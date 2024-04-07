Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd: Jarell Quansah error proves costly - but Reds' misfiring forwards are more to blame for crucial dropped points in Premier League title race

The Reds salvaged a point thanks to Mohamed Salah's penalty, but will be kicking themselves after failing to kill off a game they dominated

Liverpool missed a gilt-edged opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League after being held to a 2-2 draw with a mediocre Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The Reds had utterly dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead through Luis Diaz, but there was always the fear that they would be punished for their profligacy - and so it proved.

Jarell Quansah gifted the home side an equaliser with a horribly misplaced pass just inside his own half that Bruno Fernandes took advantage in some style by beating the stranded Caoimhin Kelleher with a swerving strike from distance.

United then went ahead with another terrific effort, this time from Kobbie Mainoo, to leave Jurgen Klopp in a complete state of shock. However, the German managed to help his side salvage a draw, as one of his substitutes, Harvey Elliott, drew a foul from Aaron Wan-Bissaka that enabled an otherwise wasteful Mohamed Salah to earn Liverpool a point that draws them level on points with Arsenal at the summit of the standings - but are behind the Gunners on goal difference.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Reds on show on another bitterly frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford...