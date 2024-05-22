Ademola Lookman lights up the Invincibles! Winners and losers as awesome Atalanta batter Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League final

The Bergamaschi showed why they're the best pound-for-pound team in the world by stunning Xabi Alonso & Co. in Dublin

Bayer Leverkusen have been beaten! At last! And by Atalanta of all teams! The Bergamaschi hadn't won a trophy for 61 years, but on a glorious night in Dublin, Gian Piero Gasperini's miracle-men stunned the footballing world by routing Leverkusen 3-0 in the final of the Europa League.

Ademola Lookman was the star of the show, scoring a historic hat-trick, with each goal arguably even better than the one that preceded it - but, in truth, this was yet another triumph of the collective by Atalanta.

Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners were immense in midfield, Davide Zappacosta surprisingly proved the best wing-back on the pitch, while Gasperini subjected Xabi Alonso to a tactical masterclass, with the underdogs completely dominating their undefeated treble-chasing opponents, and showing once again why they're best pound-for-pound team in the world.

GOAL picks out the winners and losers from a stunning upset at the Aviva Stadium...