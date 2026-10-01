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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
Book SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Tickets
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How to get SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
SSC Napoli
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League

SSC Napoli take on Bodoe/Glimt in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Napoli take on Bodoe/Glimt on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Both teams will be fighting for vital points to advance up the single-league standings format. This upcoming clash marks an exciting European encounter between the Italian giants and the Norwegian champions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League kick-off?

Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt kicks off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Diego Armando Maradona

How to buy SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the SSC Napoli vs FK Bodø/Glimt UEFA Champions League match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, follow these steps:

SSC Napoli Official Website & Ticket Vendor:

Napoli sells tickets via their official website and authorized ticket partner.

Fidelity Card (Fan Card): High-demand Champions League matches often give priority access to holders of the Napoli Fidelity Card (Fan Stadium Card). If tickets do not sell out during the member phase, they go on general sale to the public.

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How much do SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for SSC Napoli vs FK Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League vary depending on where you purchase them, seating category, and membership status:

1. Official Direct Release

  • Standard Category Pricing: Official face-value ticket prices at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona typically range between €30 and €150, depending on the section:
    • Curva (A/B): Approx. €30 – €50
    • Distinti: Approx. €50 – €80
    • Tribuna Posillipo / Nisida: Approx. €90 – €150+

2. Secondary Ticket Market

  • Entry-level general admission tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub start from approximately €55 to €100, while premium seats and VIP locations range higher depending on real-time market demand.
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SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Form

Napoli have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A victory over Bologna, which ended a run of three consecutive defeats. During that losing sequence, they fell to Arsenal 1-0 in the Champions League, Inter 3-2, and Como 2-1 in the league. Their only other win in this period was a 2-0 away victory at Genoa in Serie A. Napoli have scored five goals and conceded seven across these five outings.

Bodoe/Glimt have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Eliteserien win over Sandefjord, and they have won three consecutive league matches prior to that. The one defeat in this run came in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, where they lost 5-0. Across these five matches, Bodoe/Glimt have scored fifteen goals and conceded nine.

NAP

NAP - Form

COM
L1-2
INT
L3-2
ARS
L0-1
BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BOD

BOD - Form

RBK
W4-2
FRE
W1-2
FCB
L5-0
SAN
W3-2
BRA
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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