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Champions League
team-logoClub Brugge
Jan Breydel Stadion
team-logoLens
Book Club Brugge vs Lens Tickets
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How to get Club Brugge vs Lens tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Club Brugge
Lens
Champions League

Club Brugge take on Lens in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Club Brugge play Lens on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges.

The Belgian champions qualified directly after securing their 20th domestic league title last season. Meanwhile, Lens earned their spot in Europe's elite club competition following a strong runner-up campaign in Ligue 1.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Club Brugge vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League kick-off?

Club Brugge vs Lens kicks off at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Jan Breydel Stadion

How to buy Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League tickets?

Options for purchasing tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and RC Lens at the Jan Breydel Stadium include:

1. Official Club Brugge Ticket Office

  • Direct through the official Club Brugge ticketing portal. Priority access is given to Club Brugge season ticket holders and paid club members first. Any remaining tickets go to general public sale, though high-demand Champions League fixtures frequently sell out during member phases.
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How much do Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Club Brugge vs RC Lens Champions League fixture vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official channels or secondary ticket platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices (Direct Club Sale)

  • Standard Adult Tickets: Face-value tickets for Champions League home matches at the Jan Breydel Stadium typically start around €45 to €60 for standard stand seating.
  • Category 1 / Premium Seats: Central side-stand seating ranges between €80 and €120.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Entry-Level Listings: On secondary marketplaces, starting prices generally begin around €120 to €140 per seat.
  • Average Resale Price: Depending on seat category and demand closer to matchday, standard tickets across secondary platforms average around €190 to €390, with premium categories going higher.
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Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League: Everything you need to know

Club Brugge vs Lens Form

Club Brugge have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp in the First Division A on September 13, and they also claimed a 1-0 away victory at Lommel earlier in the run. Their two defeats came against Gent in the league and Aston Villa in the Champions League, with the Villa loss ending 3-2. Across the five matches, Brugge have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Lens have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1 on September 18, following a 2-2 draw at Le Mans and their 3-2 Champions League win over Slavia Prague. Their three defeats across the run highlight an inconsistency in league form, though they have scored eight goals across the five games while conceding seven.

CLB

CLB - Form

GNT
L2-1
LOM
W0-1
AVL
L2-3
ANT
W3-1
GNK
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RCL

RCL - Form

STR
L2-1
FCL
L0-1
SLP
W2-3
LEM
D2-2
ASM
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Club Brugge vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Club Brugge and Lens has been provided for this fixture. Further historical record information is not available at this time.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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