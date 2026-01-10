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Exeter City Overview
Standings
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League Two
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|7
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Crewe Alexandra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Exeter City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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