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Exeter City

Exeter City Overview

Man City Exeter HIC 16:9

Semenyo scores & assists as Man City hit TEN in FA Cup rout

Manchester City opened up their FA Cup campaign with a barely believable 10-1 victory over Exeter City in the third round on Saturday. Antoine Semenyo scored and assisted on his debut for the Cityzens, while youngster Max Alleyne also netted his first goal for the club, as Pep Guardiola's side swept aside their League One opponents at the Etihad Stadium.

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Standings

League Two crestLeague Two

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
7Crawley Town crestCrawley Town00000000
8Crewe Alexandra crestCrewe Alexandra00000000
9Exeter City crestExeter City00000000
10Fleetwood Town crestFleetwood Town00000000
11Gillingham crestGillingham00000000
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Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Portogallo - Croazia: scontro tra titani europei
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