Are 2026 World Cup tickets getting cheaper? Latest tournament price trends and updates

There’s been unprecedented demand for World Cup tickets since they first went on sale last September - and the surge to secure seats sent prices spiralling.

Price tags for some of the marquee group encounters, such as those involving the host nations, and high-profile knockout stage clashes, like the Final (obviously), remain high. Especially with the impact of dynamic pricing, tickets haven't been cheap.

GOAL has everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 ticket information, including whether or not they're actually getting cheaper.

Are World Cup tickets getting cheaper?

With kickoff just days away on June 11, the World Cup ticket market has officially split into two entirely different realities.

While panic-selling has caused prices for standard group-stage matches to plunge, high-stakes knockout games and matches featuring global giants are holding securely in the stratosphere. Whilst these major games like the World Cup Final are staying the same (and very high), less in-demand matches might be more worth your effort.

Because the US is using massive NFL venues, neutral games (like Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia or Algeria vs Austria) have a lot of seat inventory.

Sellers who over-listed early on are now slashing prices to avoid eating the cost - you can find tickets for these lower-profile matches starting lower than the average.

What are the cheapest World Cup tickets?

The cheapest face-value ticket level for the World Cup began at $60.

However, this 'Supporter Entry Tier' was exclusively restricted to loyal fans, with tickets distributed by qualified national football associations to their official, registered supporters' clubs.

For the general public, face-value tickets started at $120 for Category 4/Category 3 neutral group-stage matches.

However, because FIFA implemented variable/dynamic pricing, actual entry prices vary wildly depending on the match.

On the secondary resale market, baseline tickets for lower-demand, neutral group fixtures (such as Austria vs Jordan or South Africa vs Czechia) currently start around $200 to $250.

If you are looking at the overall average across all standard group-stage matches on secondary platforms, resale prices are hovering between $650 and $1,100, depending entirely on the venue and the popularity of the teams playing.

Ranked: What are the cheapest World Cup 2026 tickets right now?

Based on current resale listings, early FIFA pricing estimates, and the lowest publicly available prices, here are the cheapest World Cup 2026 tickets currently on the market.

Prices are subject to change due to dynamic pricing and ongoing demand.

Rank Match (Date) Venue Average starting price Tickets #1 Ivory Coast vs Curacao (June 25) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) $116+ Tickets #2 Qatar vs Switzerland (June 13) Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) $120+ Tickets #3 Czech Republic vs South Africa (June 18) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) $120+ Tickets #4 Sweden vs Tunisia (June 14) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) $122+ Tickets #5 Saudi Arabia vs Cape Verde (June 26) NRG Stadium (Houston) $126+ Tickets

Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

How to secure the cheapest World Cup tickets

Target high-volume venues

Cities like Houston, Atlanta, and Dallas are host multiple World Cup matches in high-capacity stadiums, soaking up local demand and lowering secondary market prices.

Avoid the host nations

Cities like Houston, Atlanta, and Dallas are host multiple World Cup matches in high-capacity stadiums, soaking up local demand and lowering secondary market prices.

Watch for official drops

FIFA occasionally introduces lower-tier price classes (such as $60/£45 Category 4 tickets) directly via the official platform to help travelling supporters.

How much are World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730+.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

How to buy World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America.

For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The host cities/venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows: