How to watch today’s Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Wizards will host the Atlanta Hawks to start the high-voltage NBA game on November 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Wizards are 0-2 against division competitors, and their average of 16.6 turnovers every game has proven expensive — though they are 1-1 when they generate fewer turnovers than their opponents.

The Hawks, on the other hand, have a terrific 37.4% shooting percentage from outside the arc, are 3-0 in their division, and are ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Washington produces an average of 13.6 made threes per game, somewhat more than the 12.7 threes the Hawks generally allow, while Atlanta is shooting 48.9% from the field, which is slightly higher than the 48.0% field-goal percentage that Wizards opponents have achieved this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Wizards will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an epic NBA game on November 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Date November 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Washington Wizards team news

Alex Sarr is scoring 18.1 points per game, grabbing 8.4 rebounds, and shooting 50.7% from the field and 68.3% from the free-throw line.

Kyshawn George averages 3.5 turnovers but contributes 4.9 assists per game in 31.6 minutes.

CJ McCollum shoots 40.9% from the field and contributes 16.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Washington Wizards injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Marvin Bagley III Hip injury Day-to-Day SG, Tre Johnson Hip injury Day-to-Day

Atlanta Hawks team news

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.4 points per game while grabbing 9.6 rebounds and shooting 56.2% from the field and 80.0% from the free-throw line.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has a 46.5% field goal percentage and averages 19.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Dyson Daniels is scoring 6.2 rebounds in addition to his 9.9 points per game.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Kristaps Porzingis Rest Out PG, Trae Young Knee injury Out

Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

The Wizards and the Hawks have switched momentum over the course of their last five head-to-head meetings, which makes this game uncertain and possibly fiercely contested. The Hawks have won both of their previous meetings with impressive offensive performances, 125-111 and 129-117, indicating that they have recently found out how to take advantage of the Wizards' defense.

However, Washington has also won handily during this time, including a commanding 127-99 victory and a high-scoring 133-120 outcome, demonstrating that when their offense is strong, they can dominate the game.

This game may depend on whether either team keeps a defensive focus and minimizes turnovers because both teams have been successful in this rivalry and are capable of scoring a lot of points. Once again, a fast-paced game with lots of scoring seems expected.

Date Results Feb 09, 2025 Hawks 125-111 Wizards Nov 16, 2024 Hawks 129-117 Wizards Oct 31, 2024 Wizards 133-120 Hawks Oct 29, 2024 Wizards 121-119 Hawks Jan 14, 2024 Wizards 127-99 Hawks

More NBA news and coverage