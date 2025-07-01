How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Five-time FIFA Club World Cup winners Real Madrid will take on Juventus in a round of 16 game at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

Los Blancos, who could not defend their title in the previous edition of the tournament, secured the top spot in Group H with seven points from three matches. Whereas the Italians finished second in Group G, collecting six points from their three group stage games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Real Madrid vs Juventus kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real boss Xabi Alonso will count on the availability of Antonio Rudiger, considering that his substitution in the Salzburg game was only due to cramps.

More good news comes in terms of Kylian Mbappe, who has been sidelined with illness, returning to training. Eder Militao also has a chance of being in the squad.

However, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Endrick and Ferland Mendy will all remain unavailable.

With Mbappe unlikely to start, in-form Gonzalo Garcia could continue to play alongside Vinicius Jr up front.

Juventus team news

Head coach Igor Tudor is likely to alter his starting lineup from their last match against Man City.

Khephren Thuram is expected to return to central midfield. In attack as well, Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao and Randal Kolo Muani would all be set for recalls, with Andrea Cambiaso as the left wing-back.

