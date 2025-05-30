PSG vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League final game

PSG and Inter are set to clash in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday (local time).
The French giants have been knocking on the door for the past ten years and are eager to claim their first European title. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, a team with a rich history in the competition, is aiming to secure their fourth Champions League trophy.
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
PSG vs Inter kick-off time
The UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Sunday, June 1, in Australia.
Team news & squads
PSG team news
Aside from Presnel Kimpembe, who has been out of the picture for most of the season due to a leg injury, PSG boss Luis Enrique has the entire squad available. This means their lineup could look very similar to the one against Arsenal in the semi-finals.
One notable difference, however, is that Ousmane Dembele, who was a substitute in the second leg against Arsenal, is expected to start this time. Consequently, Enrique will need to decide between starting Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is likely to secure a starting position.
Inter team news
Both Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zielinski have returned to training this week and are expected to be part of the squad. Besides, captain Lautaro Martinez, who has been resting since the second leg victory over Barca where he played through pain for 70 minutes, is now fit and available for selection.
It is worth noting that Inter manager Simone Inzaghi rested almost the entire first-choice eleven for the Como game last Friday. From that lineup, only Yann Sommer, Federico Dimarco, and Hakan Calhanoglu are likely to retain their places in the side for this upcoming match.