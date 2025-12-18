This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super Cup
team-logoBologna
Al-Awwal Park
team-logoInter
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bologna vs Inter Supercoppa Italiana game in Saudi Arabia: Confirmed line-ups, live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Supercoppa Italiana match between Bologna and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will go head-to-head against Bologna in a Supercoppa Italiana semi-final encounter at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. Kick-off is set for 11 am PT/2 pm ET/7 pm GMT.

The Nerazzurri enter as last season's Serie A runners-up, while Bologna qualified for the Italian Super Cup as reigning Coppa Italia winners.

Here is where to find Bologna vs Inter live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

USAParamount+
United KingdomPremier Sports 2
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaParamount+
Italytabii
Indiatabii

Bologna vs Inter Team News

Team news & squads

Bologna vs Inter lineups

BolognaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
13
F. Ravaglia
2
E. Holm
33
J. Miranda
26
J. Lucumi
14
T. Heggem
21
J. Odgaard
7
C
R. Orsolini
6
N. Moro
10
F. Bernardeschi
4
T. Pobega
9
S. Castro
13
J. Martinez
31
Y. Bisseck
95
A. Bastoni
6
S. de Vrij
7
P. Zielinski
22
H. Mkhitaryan
32
F. Dimarco
11
L. Henrique
23
C
N. Barella
14
A. Bonny
9
M. Thuram

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

BOL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Italiano

INT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final match between Napoli and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player and tabii, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and Fubo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bologna vs Inter kick-off time

crest
Super Cup - Super Cup
Al-Awwal Park

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bologna team news

In attack, Santiago Castro is likely to get the nod ahead of Thijs Dallinga, supported by winger Riccardo Orsolini.

Defenders Martin Vitik, Nicolo Casale and Jhon Lucumi, midfield Remo Freuler, and goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski are all among the injury concerns.

Fortunately, Torbjorn Heggem’s pending suspension only applies to Serie A.

Inter team news

Hakan Calhanoglu and Matteo Darmian are both available after recovering from their respective injuries, but Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Tomas Palacios and goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro are expected to remain sidelined on account of their own setbacks.

It is to be seen who among Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny starts alongside Lautaro Martinez up front.

Form

BOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOL

Last 5 matches

INT

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

0