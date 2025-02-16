How to watch today's Tottenham vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham and Manchester United are set to square off in a crucial Premier League battle in north London on Sunday, with both sides desperate to claim all three points.

It's an unexpected mid-table clash, as the Red Devils, sitting in 13th, travel to face the Lilywhites, who find themselves in 14th place. By the time the match kicks off, the standings could make for even grimmer reading, with the possibility of both teams slipping further down the table.

At this stage of the season, these two clubs are usually locked in a fight for European qualification, but instead, they are scrapping for a top-half finish, with domestic cup competitions taking centre stage in their campaigns.

For Tottenham, back-to-back exits from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup at the hands of Liverpool and Aston Villa mean their only remaining shot at silverware lies in the Europa League. However, if they are to challenge for European glory, their league form must improve—and fast. Sitting on 27 points after 24 games, Spurs find themselves uncomfortably closer to the relegation scrap than the European spots.

As for Manchester United, the numbers paint a bleak picture since Ruben Amorim took the reins in November. Only five teams have amassed fewer than the 14 Premier League points United have managed in that span. The Portuguese tactician has already etched his name in the wrong kind of history, becoming just the fourth United manager to suffer seven or more defeats in his first 13 league matches in charge.

His job security remains under intense scrutiny, with only a contentious offside goal from Harry Maguire against Leicester City keeping their FA Cup hopes alive. Another Premier League setback would only pile more pressure on the under-fire boss.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Tottenham vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Spurs and Man United will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 16, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, their injury concerns continue to pile up, with Richarlison seemingly the latest casualty. Radu Dragusin has already been ruled out for the rest of the season, but manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted at some positive news on the recovery front ahead of this weekend’s showdown.

James Maddison and Destiny Udogie have resumed full training and are expected to be in contention for selection against United, while Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner have also returned to the fold. Wilson Odobert is back working on the pitch, though his return will be carefully managed to avoid setbacks.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is among those tipped for a return, while defensive duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are edging closer to full fitness and could soon be back in action.

Manchester United team news

Lisandro Martinez has joined the growing list of Manchester United absentees after picking up a knee injury in the recent loss to Crystal Palace, adding to the woes of Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, and Mason Mount, who are all sidelined.

With both Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton unavailable, Under-21s goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk found himself on the bench for the FA Cup victory over Leicester City. Meanwhile, youngster Patrick Dorgu was handed his debut against the Foxes but was withdrawn at halftime, while Ayden Heaven was close to making his first appearance, though he remained an unused substitute.

