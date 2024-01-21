This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Lions vs. Buccaneers NFL divisional playoff game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & rosters

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and one of the biggest remaining playoff matchups is the NFC Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions (13-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Wild Card Weekend was a thrilling affair, with some amazing games and some upsets. One of those surprises was the Baker Mayfield and the Bucs masterclass in the 32-9 victory over the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round's final game Monday night, where the quarterback looked phenomenal.

The Bucs have a great side and are clicking into top gear just at the right moment. They’ll be a great matchup for this talented Detroit Lions side, who was barely able to edge out the Rams 24-23 at home. It was Detroit’s first playoff victory in 32 years. Who will punch their ticket to this season's NFC Championship Game?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Lions vs Buccaneers: Date & kickoff time

DateMonday, January 22, 2023
Kickoff time7:00 a.m. AEST
VenueFord Field
LocationDetroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

There are several ways to watch the Lions vs. Buccaneers NFL playoff game live in Australia. You can watch the NFL playoffs for free on the 7 Network, which will broadcast all NFL playoff games on TV on 7mate and stream them on 7Plus. Then there is dedicated ESPN coverage of the NFL playoffs available via a paid subscription to Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now, Fetch TV and the Kayo streaming service.

Kayo offers a seven-day free trial which has a no lock-in contract and will stream the very same Gridiron action live on ESPN. Subscribers can then pick from three price tiers. For $25 per month, you may only view one screen at a time. $30 per month provides two simultaneous streams, while $35 per month allows for up to three.

Lions vs Buccaneers rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions' final injury report for their Divisional Round clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is pretty light.

The Lions only ruled out one player due to injury, with WR and primary return specialist Kalif Raymond set to miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury.

TE Sam LaPorta (knee) and ER James Houston (ankle) are each listed as questionable. LaPorta was limited in the final two days of practice, while Houston, who was activated off the injured reserve on Thursday, is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.

Players
OffenseKalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds
DefenceJohn Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph
Special TeamsRiley Patterson, Jack Fox, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be travelling to Motown to face the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFC playoffs at near-full strength. The Bucs have three questionable players in ER Shaquil Barrett (ankle), RB Chase Edmonds (toe), and QB John Wolford (illness). The former two were limited participants in practice on Friday, and are both expected to suit up sooner rather than later.

Players
OffenseBaker Mayfield, Kyle Trask; Sean Tucker, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Rachaad White; Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rakim Jarrett, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins; Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, David Wells; Matt Feiler, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett, Cody Mauch, Justin Skule, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton, Tristan Wirfs
DefenceGreg Gaines, William Gholston, Mike Greene, Logan Hall, Pat O'Connor, Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea; Shaquil Barrett, K. J. Britt, Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, YaYa Diaby, Cam Gill, Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts, Devin White; Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes, Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, Zyon McCollum, Ryan Neal, Derrek Pitts, Antoine Winfield Jr
Special TeamsJake Camarda, Chase McLaughlin, Zach Triner

Lions vs Buccaneers head-to-head record

DateMatch Scoreline
10/16/2023Lions 20-26 Buccaneers
12/26/2020Buccaneers 47-7 Lions
12/15/2019Lions 38-17 Buccaneers
08/25/2018Buccaneers 30-33 Lions
10/12/2017Buccaneers 21-24 Lions

