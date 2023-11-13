Everything you need to know on how to watch the Bills against the Broncos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Week 10 of the NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football clash between the Buffalo Bills (5-4) and Denver Broncos (3-5) at Highmark Stadium. With Denver's offense clicking and the Bills offense running cold, this encounter could be an intriguing watch.

The Bills are back in prime-time after a Sunday Night Football loss to the Bengals. It’s been a rough month for the Buffalo, who are in desperate need to turn around the ship in the second half of the schedule. After a 3-1 straight up start to the season, Buffalo have won only two of their last five games, leaving them in second place in the AFC East standings, one game behind the Dolphins.

The Denver Broncos, meanwhile, made a statement with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but if they want to put themselves firmly in the playoff picture, they need to win this week as they currently find themselves in last place in the AFC West standings. This is a tough road matchup to go into Upstate New York and take on the Buffalo Bills.

Bills vs Broncos: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, November 13, 2023 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET/ 11:15 a.m. (Tuesday) AEST Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, NY

How to watch Bills vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

Bills and Broncos team news and squads

Buffalo Bills team news

Buffalo's lack of offensive efficiency hasn’t been able to make up for the gaping holes in their defense. Injuries to standouts like LB Matt Milano, CB Tre’Davious White, and DT DaQuan Jones have left it missing key cogs at every level of the rearguard. And more bodies are missing in the secondary heading into Monday night, with safety Micah Hyde ruled out.

On the flip side, wide receiver Stefon Diggs could make it in time for Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos despite a back injury.

Denver Broncos team news

Denver are fresh off of a good bye week. Every player on the active roster participated in full at practice Thursday and Friday. LB Baron Browning (wrist) and OL Ben Powers (ankle) have both been cleared fit for Monday night.

Bills vs Broncos head-to-head record

Date Match Score 20/8/22 Bills 42-15 Broncos 20/12/20 Broncos 19-48 Bills 24/11/19 Bills 20-3 Broncos 24/9/17 Bills 26-16 Broncos