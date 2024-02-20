How to watch and live stream the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series in Australia

How to catch the action from the track from down under this year

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is underway, with a slew of top teams and drivers ready to hit the track in pursuit of fortune and glory over a fascinating season stretching to mid-November.

After a gripping 2023 campaign, there are plenty on the grid out to shake things up once again, and fans will be tuning in from around the globe to see if their favourites can get the job done.

In Australia, supporters will be looking to get their fix of high-drama four-wheel action, with New Zealand's Shane van Gisbergen looking to back up a first year where he took victory at the Grant Park 220 with further success in a handful of appearances.

Article continues below

With the competition set to be aired across pay television, subscribers have several options regarding how they take in all the action from across the Pacific Ocean this year.

So, how can you watch and live stream the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series in Australia? GOAL takes you through your options for the upcoming season, including how to watch and what races to look out for below.

How to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

Getty Images

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and streamed through Kayo Sports.

Every race will be carried by the channel and the online service, ensuring that fans will not miss a moment from any of their favourite races throughout the year.

Offering a broad selection of action from across multiple sports and events, including motorsport, AFL, and more, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Date Race Venue Time (AEDT) Monday, February 26 Ambetter Health 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway 7:00 am Monday, March 4 Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7:30 am Monday, March 11 Shriners Children's 500 Phoenix Raceway 6:30 am Monday, March 18 Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway 6:30 am Monday, March 25 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 6:30 am Monday, April 1 Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway 10:00 am Monday, April 8 Cook Out 400 Martinsville Speedway 6:00 am Monday, April 15 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Texas Motor Speedway 6:30 am Monday, April 22 GEICO 500 Talladega Superspeedway 6:00 am Monday, April 29 Wurth 400 Dover Motor Speedway 5:00 am

FAQs

Getty Images

How long is the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series runs between mid-February and mid-November, stretching just under nine months across the year and encompassing 36 races.

That includes 26 regular season races, starting with the Daytona 500 and concluding with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway at the start of September.

There are then a further 10 races as part of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which stretch through to the season-ending NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, held at Phoenix Speedway.

What are the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series majors?

Across the NASCAR Cup Series, there are four major races, effectively considering the season calendar's high points, each reflecting a different attribute within the sport.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series majors are the Daytona 500 - the richest race on the circuit - in February, followed by the GEICO 500 in late April, which is the fastest track during the year.

They are then followed by the Coca-Cola 600 in late May, which is the longest campaign event before the regular season is wrapped by the Cook Out Southern 500, the oldest superspeedway race on the schedule.

When do the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin one week after the end of the regular season, with the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Monday, September 9.

The postseason then stretches through Round of 16, Round of 12 and Round of 8 stages, with three races apiece, before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race takes place on Monday, November 11.

Who is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion?

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion is Ryan Blaney, who claimed the title following a taut postseason battle with Kyle Larson in 2023, with three podium finishes on the bounce in the last stages of the season helping him to victory.

The regular season crown was won by Martin Truex Jr., who subsequently fell away in a difficult playoff campaign.

Can I watch NASCAR Xfinity Series in Australia?

Sadly, Australian viewers cannot watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series alongside their NASCAR Cup Series action, with the event not broadcast in the country. However, fans with a VPN may still be able to watch the action.

For more information, consult GOAL's guide to VPNs.