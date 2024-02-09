NASCAR Cup Series Drivers: List of NASCAR drivers, driver numbers and teams

Everything you need to know about this year's drivers hoping to make the NASCAR Cup podium

The 2024 NASCAR season is officially underway and will run until Nov 10. So buckle in as the storylines for 2024 begin, with more than 30 drivers competing for the number one spot on the podium.

For this year's drivers list, defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is a stand-out name and has become a familiar face for NASCAR fans. Other well-known faces include Blaney's title rivals Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and more.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, comes into the 2024 season after a disappointing 2023 run due to a leg injury suffered.

GOAL brings you a full list of the 2024 season NASCAR Cup Series Drivers below.