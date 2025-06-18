How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Xabi Alonso will take the reins for the first time as Real Madrid boss when the Spanish heavyweights kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Al-Hilal.

Fresh off a stellar spell at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso steps into the spotlight as Carlo Ancelotti's successor, with little time to ease into the job. It’s straight into competitive action as the five-time Club World Cup champions set their sights on global silverware once again.

Los Blancos, who’ve dominated this tournament in years past, arrive with a point to prove after a frustrating end to 2024-25. Runners-up to arch-rivals Barcelona in LaLiga, a Copa del Rey final loss, and a Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Arsenal have left Madrid hungry to bounce back.

Their first test in Group H pits them against Asia’s most decorated club, Al-Hilal, who are eager to showcase the Saudi Pro League's rising profile. The Riyadh-based side have made a statement of intent by appointing Simone Inzaghi to lead their charge on the world stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. H Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid have brought a lengthy list of walking wounded with them to the United States, with Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy all making the trip despite ongoing injury concerns. That said, it's highly unlikely any of them will feature in Wednesday’s opener.

The status of Antonio Rudiger remains in the air as well, following meniscus surgery back in April. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Endrick is not expected to take part in the tournament after picking up a hamstring strain last month.

On a brighter note, Madrid fans will be eager to catch first glimpses of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, who are poised to make their debuts after summer switches from Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Up front, Kylian Mbappe is set to lead the charge. Fresh off a blistering debut season in La Liga, where he smashed home 31 goals in 34 games to claim both the Pichichi Trophy and European Golden Shoe, the French superstar will be gunning for more.

Al Hilal team news

As for Al-Hilal, Simone Inzaghi is likely to stick with his signature 3-5-2, a shape that might take some getting used to for his new squad.

Former Sevilla shot-stopper Yassine Bounou is set to start in goal, protected by a back three of Kalidou Koulibaly, Hassan Tambakti, and Ali Al-Bulayhi.

Ex-Barcelona fullback Joao Cancelo is racing to prove his fitness after missing the run-in of last season, and could be deployed in a wing-back role if cleared.

Up top, Aleksandar Mitrovic is expected to spearhead the attack, having enjoyed a prolific 2024-25 campaign with 28 goals in 36 outings.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RMA Last match HIL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Real Madrid 5 - 3 Al Hilal 5 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links