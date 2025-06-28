How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Botafogo RJ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A blockbuster all-Brazilian showdown will determine the first quarter-finalist at this year's Club World Cup, as Palmeiras lock horns with Botafogo on Saturday.

The two historic clubs from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will meet in Philadelphia for a last-16 encounter that promises fireworks. Palmeiras booked their place in the knockout rounds with a dramatic draw against Inter Miami, striking twice late on to finish Group A unbeaten.

After falling behind 2-0 thanks to a Luis Suárez brace, Abel Ferreira's side dominated the closing stages at Hard Rock Stadium, firing off the final 10 shots of the match. Paulinho and Mauricio both found the net to rescue a vital point and top the group.

The two sides share recent history as well. On their road to a maiden Copa Libertadores title last year, Botafogo narrowly edged past Palmeiras 4-3 on aggregate in a tense round of 16 tie.

This time around, it’s Botafogo who arrive with all the buzz. Renato Paiva’s squad made headlines with a stunning upset of European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, and they’ll be keen to knock off their Brazilian rivals once again on the world stage.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo RJ online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Botafogo RJ will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Palmeiras vs Botafogo RJ kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage Lincoln Financial Field

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Botafogo RJ will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras have received a boost with Anibal Romero returning to full training, but the mood is tempered by a blow at the back. Murilo is nursing a thigh injury picked up against Inter Miami and is unlikely to feature again in this Club World Cup campaign.

With Murilo sidelined, Bruno Fuchs and Micael are in contention to line up alongside Gustavo Gomez at the heart of the defence. In midfield, Romero could push his way into the starting XI, adding bite and balance to Verdao's core.

Boss Abel Ferreira has kept squad rotation to a minimum, and that's not expected to change now. That means fans should expect to see teenage starlet Estevão, who could face future club Chelsea in the next round, retain his place along with playmaker Raphael Veiga, leaving veteran winger Felipe Anderson watching from the bench.

Up top, it's a straight shootout between Vitor Roque and Jose Manuel López to lead the line for the São Paulo giants.

Botafogo RJ team news

For Botafogo, the spotlight falls squarely on Igor Jesus, who’s turning heads with links to Nottingham Forest. The striker has been the standout for Fogo so far, netting two of their three group-stage goals while topping the charts for shots, shots on target, and touches in the opposition box.

He’s likely to be flanked by Jefferson Savarino and Artur, meaning big-money arrivals Arthur Cabral and Joaquin Correa will have to settle for spots on the bench. Midfield will be marshalled by a trusted trio: Allan, Gregore, and skipper Marlon Freitas.

At the back, full-back Vitinho has shaken off a thigh knock and is fit to play, but Bastos is ruled out with a knee injury.

