WATCH: Wait over! Bruno Fernandes & Harry Maguire lift Man Utd's first trophy in six years after beating Newcastle in Carabao Cup final & remain in quadruple hunt

Manchester United’s six-year wait for major silverware is over, with the Red Devils seeing off Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final.

Last success came back in 2017

Ten Hag delivered in first season as boss

More silverware to aim at

WHAT HAPPENED? One of the most decorated sides in world football – one that claimed 13 Premier League titles under legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson – had suffered a number of near misses since Jose Mourinho delivered Europa League glory back in 2017. Erik ten Hag is the man to have got them over a winning line once more, with a first-half header from Casemiro and an unfortunate own goal from Sven Botman allowing the Red Devils to spark wild scenes of celebration at Wembley Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United also savoured League Cup success under Mourinho back in 2016-17 and have now won that competition on six occasions. Having got back in the trophy-collecting habit, Ten Hag will be hoping that there are more successes to come in his first season at the helm.

WHAT NEXT? United are in the hunt for four trophies this season, with one more now added to a well-stocked cabinet. A potential quadruple remains on the cards, with the Red Devils sat third in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal – while also making their way into the last-16 of the Europa League and fifth round of the FA Cup.