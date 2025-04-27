How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth return to home turf for a Super Sunday Premier League showdown with Manchester United, still clinging to hopes of booking a place in Europe next season.

Andoni Iraola voiced his frustrations after his side's lacklustre stalemate at Selhurst Park, admitting the Cherries struggled to break down Crystal Palace's defence. With the race for continental qualification heating up, Bournemouth are running out of time—and excuses. Currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table, they'll need to close the gap on the top seven quickly if they're to keep their European ambitions alive.

A victory over United this weekend would be a massive boost, cutting the deficit to fifth-placed Aston Villa to just five points and injecting fresh belief into their campaign with only a handful of games remaining.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils arrive on the south coast with little left to play for in the domestic competition. With relegation worries far behind them and European qualification via the league now out of reach, Ruben Amorim's attention is firmly fixed on their upcoming Europa League clash in Bilbao—their final opportunity to secure Champions League football next term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and it is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United will be played at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET/ 2:00 pm BST on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

As for Bournemouth, Luis Sinisterra is close to shaking off a thigh injury and could feature on Sunday. However, Ryan Christie and Enes Unal remain long-term absentees and aren’t expected back before next season.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United's injury woes are beginning to ease, with Toby Collyer in line to return after missing the comeback win over Lyon with a minor knock. Jonny Evans is also back to full fitness following a back issue and was on the bench against Wolves, though he didn't see any game time.

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven are progressing well in their recoveries but remain sidelined for now. Both are aiming to be fit for United’s upcoming trip to Brentford.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

