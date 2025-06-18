How to watch today's Al Ain vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al-Ain and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ain and Juventus open their FIFA Club World Cup Group G campaigns on Wednesday at Audi Field in a match that pits the 2023-24 AFC Champions League winners against the Italian giants making their tournament debut.

Both teams arrive in strong domestic form and will be eager to start with a statement result, knowing group favorites Manchester City and Wydad Casablanca await in subsequent fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al-Ain vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ain and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Al-Ain vs Juventus kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at Audi Field, with kick-off at 2 am BST in the UK & 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain team news

Al-Ain enter the tournament after a mixed domestic season, finishing fifth in the UAE Pro League and parting ways with their AFC Champions League-winning coach Hernan Crespo. Under new manager Vladimir Ivic, the team has shown resilience, going unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions and scoring 12 goals in that span.

The attack will be led by Togo striker Kodjo Laba, who netted 20 league goals, and Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi, the 2024 AFC Champions League MVP and last year’s Olympic Golden Boot winner. Playmaker Alejandro “Kaku” Romero orchestrates from midfield, while new signing Rui Patricio is set to start in goal.

Al-Ain has no major injuries or suspensions reported, allowing Ivic to field his strongest lineup as they look to repeat their historic 2018 run to the Club World Cup final.

Juventus team news

Juventus, meanwhile, arrive in Washington after finishing their Serie A campaign on a five-game unbeaten streak and securing Champions League qualification. Head coach Igor Tudor is expected to deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation with Kenan Yildiz—who contributed 15 goal involvements last season—set to play a prominent role behind a front line that includes Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic, the latter being Juve’s top Serie A scorer with 10 goals.

The squad is bolstered by the return of long-term absentees Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik, both fit enough to be included but not expected to start, while Manuel Locatelli has recovered from an ankle injury and should anchor the midfield. Teun Koopmeiners is in the squad but may be rested as he nurses an Achilles issue.

Juventus has no suspensions and only minor fitness concerns, giving Tudor the flexibility to field a strong side as the Bianconeri look to assert European dominance in their Club World Cup debut.

