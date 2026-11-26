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VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Vonovia Ruhrstadion

VfL Bochum host Darmstadt at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the 2. Bundesliga. Both sides want to find some stability after inconsistent weeks.

Bochum sit 11th under manager Uwe Rösler. They lost 2-0 away to St. Pauli last time out, ending a run of four consecutive competitive wins.

Darmstadt sit 16th under Florian Kohfeldt, near the bottom of the table. Their latest result offered encouragement, though: a 3-1 win over FC Heidenheim.

Home form matters for Bochum. Back at the Ruhrstadion, they want to put the setback at St. Pauli behind them quickly.

Darmstadt travel on the back of that win over Heidenheim. Before it, the Hesse side had gone two league games without a victory.

Here's how you can follow the match.

This week's talking points: What's been happening at VfL Bochum and Darmstadt?

Bochum have won four of their last five competitive matches, with one defeat and no draws. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 loss away to St. Pauli.

Before that, Bochum beat SC Verl 4-1 in a friendly, Karlsruher SC 3-2, Energie Cottbus 2-1 away and Mainz 05 2-0 in the DFB Cup. Their overall goal difference across those five matches is 11-6.

Across their cup and league matches, Darmstadt have three wins, one draw and one defeat. Their 3-1 victory over Heidenheim followed a 2-0 defeat in Nuremberg.

They also drew 1-1 with Magdeburg, won 2-0 away to Elversberg in the cup and drew 0-0 at St. Pauli. That gives them a goal difference of 6-4.

VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: Line-ups

VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: Form

VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: Head-to-head record

VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: The tables