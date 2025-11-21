How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the pivotal NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.
The Timberwolves are just ahead at 120.6 points per game, while the Suns are scoring 119.3 points. Minnesota also had a little advantage against Phoenix on the boards, averaging 44 rebounds as opposed to 43.6.
The Timberwolves have 26.5 assists per game, while the Suns have 26.9. Minnesota averages 5.5 blocks compared to the Suns' 4.6, but Phoenix leads in steals per game with 10.6 over the Timberwolves' 8.9.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.
Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time
The Phoenix Suns will battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|November 21, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Mortgage Matchup Center
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Phoenix Suns team news
Devin Booker is shooting an incredible 90.3% from the free-throw line and an efficient 49.3% from the field to score 27.8 points per game.
Mark Williams controls 8.2 rebounds per game, comprising 5.3 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.
Dillon Brooks is shooting 45.9% from the field and averaging 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
Phoenix Suns injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|SG, Grayson Allen
|Quadriceps injury
|Day-to-Day
|SG, Jalen Green
|Hamstring injury
|Out
Minnesota Timberwolves team news
Anthony Edwards is shooting 87.1% from the free-throw line and 45.1% from the field while averaging 25.2 points per game.
Rudy Gobert leads the board with 9.9 rebounds per game, including 6.7 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.
Julius Randle spends 33.1 minutes per game, averaging 2.4 turnovers and providing 6.1 assists.
Minnesota Timberwolves injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|PF, Jaden McDaniels
|Wrist injury
|Out
|SG, Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Foot injury
|Out
Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record
The Timberwolves have dominated this series based on their last five head-to-head encounters, defeating the Suns in each of their five games with potent offensive performances. Minnesota has demonstrated its ability to establish separation early and sustain momentum by consistently surpassing the 120-point threshold, including decisive victories like 124-109 and 116-98.
The Timberwolves have managed to perform well in crucial late-game situations, giving them a psychological advantage even in the tighter games, like 120-117 and 122-116. The Suns' defense has had trouble stopping Minnesota's balanced scoring, but they have occasionally been competitive. The Timberwolves might set the pace once more and start this game as the overwhelming favorite if current trends continue.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 29, 2025
|Timberwolves 124-109 Suns
|Mar 03, 2025
|Timberwolves 116-98 Suns
|Jan 30, 2025
|Timberwolves 121-113 Suns
|Nov 18, 2024
|Timberwolves 120-117 Suns
|Apr 29, 2024
|Timberwolves 122-116 Suns