Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoFulham
Book Sunderland vs Fulham Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Sunderland vs Fulham tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Sunderland
Fulham

All you need to know about securing your seat at Sunderland's Premier League home opener at the Stadium of Light

It promises to be a huge season for Sunderland, who have qualified for Europe for the first time since 1973, and only the second time in their entire history. The Premier League remains key of course and the talented squad will aim to get the Black Cats' fans purring in their Stadium of Light season opener against Fulham on Sunday, August 30.

Sunderland vs Fulham TicketsBook now

Sunderland surpassed all expectations on their return to the Premier League last season, finishing seventh and securing a UEFA Europa League spot. That success was built on an impressive home record, with Régis Le Bris' boys pulling off some memorable wins against the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth and in particular, Newcastle, at the Stadium of Light.

You could be there for Sunderland's Premier League home opener on the last Sunday in August. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sunderland vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Sunderland vs Fulham Premier League fixture?

Sunderland vs Fulham takes place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Sunday, August 30, with a scheduled kick-off time of 2pm BST.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Stadium of Light

How to buy Sunderland vs Fulham Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Sunderland vs Fulham TicketsBook now

How much do Sunderland vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

EVE
W1-3
CHE
W2-1
YOR
W1-5
LIV
L4-2
LEE
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FUL

FUL - Form

BOU
L0-1
WOL
D1-1
NEW
W2-0
AHL
D1-1
FAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawFulham
0
1
4
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
FA Cup
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
FT
FA Cup
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
5Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Fulham Probable lineups

Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Formation
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google