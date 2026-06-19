Ipswich Town Overview

When were Ipswich Town founded?

Ipswich Town were originally founded as Ipswich A.F.C. in 1878. It wasn't until 1888 that they became Ipswich Town Football Club, after merging with Ipswich Rugby Club. The Tractor Boys, though, turned professional in 1936.

Who are the owners of Ipswich Town?

Bright Path Sports Partners own a majority 44% stake in the club. Gamechanger 20 Ltd. also own a majority stake in the club, while artist Ed Sheeran owns 1.4% stake. Moreover, American investors Brett Johnson, Berke Bekay, and Mark Detmer, through their Three Lions fund, have a 5% stake. Marcus Evans also owns a 5% stake.

What is Ipswich Town's stadium called?

Ipswich Town have been playing all their home games at the Portman Road since 1884. In the 1990s, the club converted all the four stands into all-seaters.

What is Portman Road's capacity?

Portman Road has a total capacity of 30,000 seats. Upon their promotion to the Premier League ahead of the 2024-25 season, new floodlight systems, changing rooms, media facilities and zones, and executive boxes.

How many trophies have Ipswich Town won?

Ipswich Town have bagged three titles throughout their history - the English top-flight in 1961-62, the FA Cup in 1978, and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

How many Premier League (top flight) titles have Ipswich Town won?

Ipswich Town have won the top flight in England just once in their history. Their solitary league title triumph came at the end of the 1961-62 season.

Who has made the most appearances for Ipswich Town?

With 741 appearances to his name between 1966 and 1982, former English full-back Mick Mills is Ipswich Town's record holder for appearances made. Mills captained England at the 1982 World Cup and was a part of the 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup-winning teams with the Tractor Boys.

Who is Ipswich Town's all-time top goalscorer?

Former England international Ray Crawford is Ipswich Town's leading goalscorer of all-time, finding the back of the net 218 times in 354 appearances across two separate stints.

Which famous players have played for Ipswich Town?

Mick Mitch, Ray Crawford, Ted Phillips, Allan Hunter, Arnold Muhren, and Hermann Hreidarsson are among Ipswich Town's most recognised players ever.

Which famous managers have been in charge of Ipswich Town?

Sir Bobby Robson, Roy Keane, Alf Ramsey, and Scott Duncan are among the most acclaimed Ipswich Town managers ever.

What is Ipswich Town's nickname?