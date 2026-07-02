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Book Portugal OR Croatia vs Spain Tickets
Chris Dickens

How to get Portugal OR Croatia vs Spain tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Spain made it to the Round of 16 in the World Cup. Here's how you can secure your tickets.

Spain saw off Austria at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday to win their first FIFA World Cup knockout game since they won the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Luis de la Fuente's side will now face another European opponent in the shape of Portugal or Croatia at Dallas Stadium on Monday (July 6).

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Portugal OR Croatia vs Spain, and how much they will cost.

TBC vs Spain World Cup TicketsBook tickets

When is Portugal OR Croatia vs Spain World Cup kick-off?

This massive Round of 16 elimination match will take place at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium).

How to buy Portugal OR Croatia vs Spain World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
TBC vs Spain World Cup TicketsBook tickets

How much do Portugal OR Croatia vs Spain World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

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