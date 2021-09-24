Solskjaer suggests Klopp is to blame for Manchester United not getting penalties
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted comments from Jurgen Klopp are the reason why his side are being awarded fewer penalties.
Klopp suggested Man Utd recieve a disproportionate number of spot-kicks in comparison to his Liverpool team, which Solskjaer feels is a reason behind his side no longer getting as many.
While not mentioning the Reds boss by name, Solskjaer clearly alluded to Klopp in his comments at his press conference on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash with Aston Villa.
