Premier League January transfers: Completed deals of the 2021 window

Every confirmed transfer deal of the winter window in England's top division

The 2021 January transfer window has opened and Premier League clubs are busy trying to sort out new signings before the deadline at the beginning of February.

Falling roughly mid-way through the season, the January window provides clubs with an opportunity to bring in reinforcements and to officially conclude previously agreed deals.

This season, there is plenty of intrigue around the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are always forces in the market.

    As transfers are wrapped up through the month, Goal will keep you up to date on all the Premier League's January comings and goings.

    (Click on the club to see their confirmed signings and departures)

    1. Arsenal
    2. Aston Villa
    3. Brighton
    4. Burnley
    5. Chelsea
    6. Crystal Palace
    7. Everton
    8. Fulham
    9. Leeds United
    10. Leicester City
    11. Liverpool
    12. Manchester City
    13. Manchester United
    14. Newcastle United
    15. Sheffield United
    16. Southampton
    17. Tottenham
    18. West Brom
    19. West Ham
    20. Wolves

    Last updated: January 6, 2020

    Arsenal January transfers

    In

    Out

    Aston Villa January transfers

    In

    Out

    • Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split, loan)

    Brighton January transfers

    In

    Out

    • Jayson Molumby (Preston, loan)

    Burnley January transfers

    In

    Out

    Chelsea January transfers

    In

    Out

    Crystal Palace January transfers

    In

    Out

    Everton January transfers

    In

    Out

    Fulham January transfers

    In

    Out

    Leeds United January transfers

    In

    Out

    Leicester City January transfers

    In

    Out

    • Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers, loan)

    Liverpool January transfers

    In

    Out

    Manchester City January transfers

    In

    Out

    • Morgan Rogers (Lincoln, loan)

    Manchester United January transfers

    In

    Out

    Newcastle United January transfers

    In

    Out

    Sheffield United January transfers

    In

    Out

    Southampton January transfers

    In

    Out

    Tottenham January transfers

    In

    Out

    • Jubril Okedina (Cambridge, loan)

    West Brom January transfers

    In

    Out

    • Owen Windsor (Newport County, loan)

    West Ham January transfers

    In

    • Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)

    Out

    Wolves January transfers

    In

    Out

    • Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao, loan)

