How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs. West Coast Eagles AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFL match between Port Adelaide and west Coast Eagles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Port Adelaide Power are all set to meet the West Coast Eagles this weekend in what seems to be an exciting AFL match for any Aussie Rules fans. The match takes place at the renowned Adelaide Oval on March 17, 2024, at 4:00 pm AEDT, setting the stage for a game unlikely to be forgotten.

There is a lot of excitement for a well-contested match as Port Adelaide Power enter as the favourites.

Below, GOAL brings you all the deals on how to catch the AFL fixture between Port Adelaide Power and West Coast Eagles today.

Port Adelaide Power vs. West Coast Eagles date and start time

Date Sunday, March 17, 2024 Start Time 4:00 pm AEDT (3:00 pm AEST/ 3:30 pm ACDT/ 2:30 pm ACST/ 1:00 pm AWST) Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide Power vs. West Coast Eagles online - TV channels & live streams

Fans can watch the Port Adelaide vs. West Coast Eagles fixture live on Kayo Sports, which offers a free trial.

Following the free trial, you can subscribe to a $35/month Basic package with two streams that can deliver up to 4K quality or the $25/month Kayo One package with one stream that can still deliver up to HD quality.

And for those who like the nostalgic feel of radio commentary, both ABC and AFL Nation offer live feeds. This way, you won't miss a single second of the action.

Port Adelaide Power vs. West Coast Eagles team news & squads

Port Adelaide Power team news

Despite Zak Butters' ankle concern from the pre-season, he's confirmed to play, ensuring Port Adelaide fields a full-strength team for Round 1, despite a few others, like Ollie Lord, on the injury list. New recruits Esava Ratugolea and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher bolster the defence, pushing Trent McKenzie to the sidelines, while Ivan Soldo appears to have secured the No. 1 ruck spot over Jordon Sweet.

Ollie Wines is poised for a return to a full-time midfield role while competition for forward positions intensifies. Mitch Georgiades and Jeremy Finlayson are missing out, although Georgiades may have been managed in his return from an ACL injury.

West Coast Eagles team news

Harley Reid, the No. 1 draft pick, is poised for his debut in a new era for the rebuilding Eagles. He is expected to feature across half-back and midfield. Elliot Yeo and Tim Kelly will provide support for the young talent.

While Reid may be the sole debut for West Coast, the team faces significant injury setbacks, including Tyler Brockman, Reuben Ginbey, Matthew Flynn, Elijah Hewett, Liam Ryan, and Dom Sheed, casting uncertainty over the lineup for Round 1.

Head-to-Head

In their last four head-to-head matches, Port Adelaide emerged victorious in three encounters, showcasing their dominance over the West Coast Eagles.

However, the Eagles managed to secure a single win, indicating their capability to challenge Port Adelaide despite the recent outcomes.

Date Result 22 April 2023 Port Adelaide 109-69 West Coast Eagles 22 April 2023 Port Adelaide 117-33 West Coast Eagles 03 April 2021 West Coast Eagles 108-71 Port Adelaide 27 June 2020 Port Adelaide 89-41 West Coast Eagles

