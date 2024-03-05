The 2024 AFL season is here, with the southern hemisphere’s most-watched club sport set to deliver another superb season of action across Australia as a host of teams set their sights on success and silverware at the end of the campaign.
The road to the historic AFL Grand Final is paved with good intentions, but only two teams will make it to Melbourne Cricket Ground in the spring - and only one will be remembered in the history books as premiers.
From reigning champions Collingwood to last year’s runners-up Brisbane and the perennial favourites of Richmond and Carlton, it looks set to be another cracking year for Aussie rules football across the nation, from the Indian to the Pacific Ocean.
But who will play when, and where can you ensure you watch all the action unfold? GOAL to guide you through the 2024 AFL season schedule, including upcoming fixtures and more.
Full 2024 AFL season schedule
From the opening rounds to round 4, GOAL breaks down the full 2024 AFL schedule by rounds below.
2024 AFL Opening Round fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (AEDT)
|Watch
|Thursday, March 7
|Sydney v Melbourne
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 8
|Brisbane v Carlton
|19:50
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 9
|Gold Coast v Richmond
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 9
|Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
2024 AFL Round 1 fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (AEDT)
|Watch
|Thursday, March 14
|Carlton v Richmond
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 15
|Collingwood v Sydney
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 16
|Essendon v Hawthorn
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 16
|Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 16
|Geelong v St Kilda
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 16
|Gold Coast v Adelaide
|20:10
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 17
|Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 17
|Port Adelaide v West Coast
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 17
|Fremantle v Brisbane
|18:50
|Kayo Sports
2024 AFL Round 2 fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, March 21
|St Kilda v Collingwood
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 22
|Adelaide v Geelong
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 23
|North Melbourne v Fremantle
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 23
|Hawthorn v Melbourne
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 23
|Sydney v Essendon
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 24
|Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 24
|Richmond v Port Adelaide
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 24
|West Coast v Greater Western Sydney
|18:50
|Kayo Sports
2024 AFL Round 3 fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, March 28
|Brisbane v Collingwood
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 29
|North Melbourne v Carlton
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 29
|Fremantle v Adelaide
|19:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 30
|Essendon v St Kilda
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 30
|Port Adelaide v Melbourne
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 31
|Western Bulldogs v West Coast
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 31
|Richmond v Sydney
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
|Monday, April 1
|Hawthorn v Geelong
|15:20
|Kayo Sports
2024 AFL Round 4 fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, April 4
|Adelaide v Melbourne
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, April 5
|Brisbane v North Melbourne
|17:10
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, April 5
|Port Adelaide v Essendon
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 6
|West Coast Eagles v Sydney
|13:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 6
|Fremantle v Carlton
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 6
|Western Bulldogs v Geelong
|20:10
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 7
|Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney
|12:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 7
|Richmond v St Kilda
|15:20
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 7
|Collingwood v Hawthorn
|17:10
|Kayo Sports
How to watch 2024 AFL season
In Australia, coverage of the 2024 AFL season will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and additionally streamed through Kayo Sports.
Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season, as well as a variety of other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.