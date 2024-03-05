2024 AFL Schedule: Aussie Rules fixtures, results and more

Your guide on what's to come for this AFL season

The 2024 AFL season is here, with the southern hemisphere’s most-watched club sport set to deliver another superb season of action across Australia as a host of teams set their sights on success and silverware at the end of the campaign.

The road to the historic AFL Grand Final is paved with good intentions, but only two teams will make it to Melbourne Cricket Ground in the spring - and only one will be remembered in the history books as premiers.

From reigning champions Collingwood to last year’s runners-up Brisbane and the perennial favourites of Richmond and Carlton, it looks set to be another cracking year for Aussie rules football across the nation, from the Indian to the Pacific Ocean.

But who will play when, and where can you ensure you watch all the action unfold? GOAL to guide you through the 2024 AFL season schedule, including upcoming fixtures and more.

Full 2024 AFL season schedule

From the opening rounds to round 4, GOAL breaks down the full 2024 AFL schedule by rounds below.

2024 AFL Opening Round fixtures

Date Game Time (AEDT) Watch Thursday, March 7 Sydney v Melbourne 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, March 8 Brisbane v Carlton 19:50 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 9 Gold Coast v Richmond 16:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 9 Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood 19:30 Kayo Sports

2024 AFL Round 1 fixtures

Date Game Time (AEDT) Watch Thursday, March 14 Carlton v Richmond 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, March 15 Collingwood v Sydney 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 16 Essendon v Hawthorn 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 16 Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 16 Geelong v St Kilda 19:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 16 Gold Coast v Adelaide 20:10 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 17 Melbourne v Western Bulldogs 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 17 Port Adelaide v West Coast 16:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 17 Fremantle v Brisbane 18:50 Kayo Sports

2024 AFL Round 2 fixtures

Date Game Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, March 21 St Kilda v Collingwood 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, March 22 Adelaide v Geelong 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 23 North Melbourne v Fremantle 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 23 Hawthorn v Melbourne 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 23 Sydney v Essendon 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 24 Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 24 Richmond v Port Adelaide 16:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 24 West Coast v Greater Western Sydney 18:50 Kayo Sports

2024 AFL Round 3 fixtures

Date Game Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, March 28 Brisbane v Collingwood 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, March 29 North Melbourne v Carlton 16:20 Kayo Sports Friday, March 29 Fremantle v Adelaide 19:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 30 Essendon v St Kilda 16:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 30 Port Adelaide v Melbourne 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 31 Western Bulldogs v West Coast 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 31 Richmond v Sydney 16:00 Kayo Sports Monday, April 1 Hawthorn v Geelong 15:20 Kayo Sports

2024 AFL Round 4 fixtures

Date Game Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, April 4 Adelaide v Melbourne 19:40 Kayo Sports Friday, April 5 Brisbane v North Melbourne 17:10 Kayo Sports Friday, April 5 Port Adelaide v Essendon 16:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 6 West Coast Eagles v Sydney 13:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 6 Fremantle v Carlton 16:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 6 Western Bulldogs v Geelong 20:10 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 7 Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney 12:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 7 Richmond v St Kilda 15:20 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 7 Collingwood v Hawthorn 17:10 Kayo Sports

How to watch 2024 AFL season

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 AFL season will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and additionally streamed through Kayo Sports.

Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season, as well as a variety of other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.