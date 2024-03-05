This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL Community Series - St Kilda v North MelbourneGetty Images
Andrew Steel

2024 AFL Schedule: Aussie Rules fixtures, results and more

Your guide on what's to come for this AFL season

The 2024 AFL season is here, with the southern hemisphere’s most-watched club sport set to deliver another superb season of action across Australia as a host of teams set their sights on success and silverware at the end of the campaign.

The road to the historic AFL Grand Final is paved with good intentions, but only two teams will make it to Melbourne Cricket Ground in the spring - and only one will be remembered in the history books as premiers.

From reigning champions Collingwood to last year’s runners-up Brisbane and the perennial favourites of Richmond and Carlton, it looks set to be another cracking year for Aussie rules football across the nation, from the Indian to the Pacific Ocean.

But who will play when, and where can you ensure you watch all the action unfold? GOAL to guide you through the 2024 AFL season schedule, including upcoming fixtures and more.

Full 2024 AFL season schedule

From the opening rounds to round 4, GOAL breaks down the full 2024 AFL schedule by rounds below.

2024 AFL Opening Round fixtures

DateGameTime (AEDT)Watch
Thursday, March 7Sydney v Melbourne19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, March 8Brisbane v Carlton19:50Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 9Gold Coast v Richmond16:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 9Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood19:30Kayo Sports

2024 AFL Round 1 fixtures

DateGameTime (AEDT)Watch
Thursday, March 14Carlton v Richmond19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, March 15Collingwood v Sydney19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 16Essendon v Hawthorn13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 16Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 16Geelong v St Kilda19:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 16Gold Coast v Adelaide20:10Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 17Melbourne v Western Bulldogs13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 17Port Adelaide v West Coast16:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 17Fremantle v Brisbane18:50Kayo Sports

2024 AFL Round 2 fixtures

DateGameTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, March 21St Kilda v Collingwood19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, March 22Adelaide v Geelong19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 23North Melbourne v Fremantle13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 23Hawthorn v Melbourne16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 23Sydney v Essendon19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 24Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 24Richmond v Port Adelaide16:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 24West Coast v Greater Western Sydney18:50Kayo Sports

2024 AFL Round 3 fixtures

DateGameTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, March 28Brisbane v Collingwood19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, March 29North Melbourne v Carlton16:20Kayo Sports
Friday, March 29Fremantle v Adelaide19:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 30Essendon v St Kilda16:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 30Port Adelaide v Melbourne19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 31Western Bulldogs v West Coast13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 31Richmond v Sydney16:00Kayo Sports
Monday, April 1Hawthorn v Geelong15:20Kayo Sports

2024 AFL Round 4 fixtures

DateGameTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, April 4Adelaide v Melbourne19:40Kayo Sports
Friday, April 5Brisbane v North Melbourne17:10Kayo Sports
Friday, April 5Port Adelaide v Essendon16:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 6West Coast Eagles v Sydney13:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 6Fremantle v Carlton16:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 6Western Bulldogs v Geelong20:10Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 7Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney12:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 7Richmond v St Kilda15:20Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 7Collingwood v Hawthorn17:10Kayo Sports

How to watch 2024 AFL season

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 AFL season will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and additionally streamed through Kayo Sports.

Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season, as well as a variety of other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

