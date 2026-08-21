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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoHull City
Book Newcastle United vs Hull City Tickets
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How to get Newcastle United vs Hull City tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League
Newcastle United
Hull City

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Hull City, including fixture information

Not taken a trip to the footballing cathedral that is St James' Park yet this season? You have the perfect opportunity very soon, as Newcastle United host Hull City in a Premier League clash on Saturday, September 19. Book your tickets today.

Newcastle United vs Hull City TicketsBook now

Newcastle fans have already witnessed some action-packed thrillers at St James' Park and the new season has only just dawned. The Toon opened up with a 2-2 epic vs Liverpool in the league and then saw off West Brom 3-2 in the Carabao Cup to send the black and white draped fans home happy.

Last season, Newcastle recorded 2-1 and 4-3 home victories over promoted Burnley and Leeds, respectively. Matthias Jaissle, who took over the managerial reins in the summer, will hope the Magpies can maintain that winning form against Premier League newbies, Hull City.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Newcastle United vs Hull City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Newcastle United vs Hull City Premier League fixture?

Newcastle United vs Hull City takes place at St James' Park (Newcastle) on Saturday, September 19, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
St James' Park

How to buy Newcastle United vs Hull City Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Newcastle United vs Hull City TicketsBook now

How much do Newcastle United vs Hull City Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

EVE
L3-1
B04
L1-2
STR
L1-1
LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
HUL

HUL - Form

KAS
D1-1
SGE
L2-0
NCE
D0-0
MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawHull City
2
2
1
Club Friendlies
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
FT
10Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Hull City Probable lineups

Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Formation
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL

Manager

  • M. Jaissle

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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