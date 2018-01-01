Melbourne Victory duo Keisuke Honda and Natasha Dowie named PFA's Players of the Month

The Japanese marquee earned the gong after his stunning form Down Under

Keisuke Honda has been rewarded for his brilliant start to his Melbourne Victory career with the PFA's A-League Player of the Month award for October/November.

The 32-year-old has starred in Victory's rise to second on the A-League table - scoring four goals and assisting three in his seven matches.

He edged out fellow nominees Perth Glory's Chris Ikonomidis and Adelaide's Craig Goodwin to win the honour.

Teammates of Honda, including Storm Roux, have waxed lyrical about his leadership and impact since being integrated into the club.

The Japanese superstar joined Victory on a one-year marquee deal after 12-month stint with Mexican Liga MX club Pachuca.

While continuing his playing career in Australia, Honda has also taken up the head coaching role of the Cambodian national team.

The PFA's W-League Player of the Month award was clinched by Melbourne Victory's Natasha Dowie.

The 30-year-old English striker has scored five goals in five W-League matches, including a hat-trick in the 3-2 Big Blue victory over Sydney FC.

Dowie fought off competition from superstar Sam Kerr and Victory teammates Laura Alleway, Emily Gielnik and Christine Nairn to earn the award.