How to get Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Tottenham, however, have enjoyed strong performances at Old Trafford in recent years, including wins in both league and cup competitions during the 2024–25 season. In their most recent league encounter at Old Trafford in February 2026, the Red Devils earned a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League kick-off?

The match Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, October 10, 2026

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Old Trafford

How to buy Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, follow these steps and key options:

Official Club Membership: The primary and most reliable way to secure home end tickets is through the official Manchester United website. You must first register for an official Man Utd Adult or Junior Membership, which grants access to ticket ballots, priority release windows, and sales for high-demand fixtures.

Ticket Ballots and Releases: High-profile matches like Tottenham Hotspur are usually distributed via a ballot system for official members. Ensure you keep an eye on the club's ticket hub for ballot opening dates and ticket drop announcements early in the season.

Matchday Hospitality Packages: If general admission tickets sell out, purchasing a official hospitality package directly through Manchester United is a guaranteed way to attend. Hospitality tickets include premium seating along with perks such as pre-match dining, lounge access, and complimentary match programs.

Official Travel & Ticket Partners: Authorized primary resellers and travel partners offer official ticket and hotel packages. Purchasing through these vetted platforms ensures ticket authenticity without risking invalid entries.

Secondary Market Platforms: If tickets are sold out on primary channels, fan-to-fan exchange platforms and secondary ticketing websites such as StubHub often have listings available right up until matchday, though prices may vary depending on demand.

How much do Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford vary depending on the buying platform, seating category, and ticket type:

Official Face-Value Tickets (Manchester United Members) : As this is a Category A fixture at Old Trafford, standard face-value adult general admission tickets purchased directly through the official club ballot system generally range from £40 to £70, depending on where you sit in the stadium. Concession rates (juniors and seniors) are available at discounted prices.

Matchday Hospitality Packages : Official hospitality options (including premium padded seats, dining, and lounge access) purchased directly from the club or authorized travel partners start from approximately £250 to £450+ per person.

Secondary Market Platforms & Resellers : If purchasing via fan-to-fan exchanges or secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub after primary allocations sell out:

Standard Seats: Prices typically start from around £115 to £160 .

Prime Seating: High-demand areas or lower-tier central seats can range anywhere from £170 to £350+ .

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town on August 30, while they also claimed a 1-1 friendly win over Leeds United. The two defeats came against Hull City, who won 2-0 in the Premier League, and AC Milan, who beat United 4-2 in a pre-season friendly. United drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in their final pre-season fixture. Across those five matches, United scored ten goals and conceded eight.

Tottenham's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent competitive result was a 0-2 Premier League loss to Newcastle United on August 29. Spurs did record a comfortable 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Charlton Athletic on August 26, and they beat Hoffenheim 3-0 in a pre-season friendly. They drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim in another friendly and lost 3-0 to Brentford in the Premier League. Tottenham have scored eleven goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on February 7, 2026, when Manchester United won 2-0 at Old Trafford. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at Tottenham in November 2025. Across the last five meetings, Tottenham have won twice, United have won once, and there have been two draws. Those five matches also include Tottenham's 1-0 Europa League final win over United in May 2025 and a 4-3 Carabao Cup victory for Spurs in December 2024.