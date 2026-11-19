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Manchester City’s off-field legal battles have taken a significant toll on the club’s financial planning following a major development regarding their ownership group. Sheikh Mansour has reportedly seen a massive $2 billion investment opportunity vanish as US-based backers react to the Premier League's recent findings.

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US private capital giants pull plug on $2bn City Football Group deal

Apollo Global Management were in the final stages of negotiations to loan $2 billion to City Football Group (CFG), who have owned Manchester City since 2008. However, according to the Financial Times, people familiar with the talks revealed the American firm walked away after City were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

The verdict, delivered in September, saw the Etihad giants found guilty on 114 charges spanning from 2009 to 2018. City immediately lodged an appeal, leaving the collapsed loan talks as a stark reflection of the uncertainty surrounding the club's future.

Report details liquidity plans and Mansour cash injection

The report adds that the $2bn package was earmarked to provide CFG with additional liquidity and refinance existing credit facilities. Its collapse deals a blow to the ownership group's broader financial restructuring while the unresolved legal case hangs over the club.

Last month, owner Sheikh Mansour pumped £100 million directly into CFG. While that capital bolstered the group's balance sheet, losing out on Apollo's backing underscores how the Premier League ruling is already disrupting off-field business.

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Apollo expand global sports portfolio while City face severe sanction threats

Apollo's withdrawal is particularly notable given their aggressive push into global sport. Managing over $1 trillion in assets, the US group hold a majority stake in Atletico Madrid, loaned $80m to Nottingham Forest in December 2024, and extended a $2.6bn financing deal with MLB's New York Yankees earlier this year.

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For City, meanwhile, the breakdown in talks fuels growing fears that heavy punishment could be incoming. Although no sanctions have been issued yet, the club have faced calls for relegation, massive points deductions, and the stripping of past titles.

Crucial appeal hearing looms

Very few updates have emerged since City filed their appeal in September, and the complex legal process could still encounter further delays. However, the club's appeal hearing is expected to take place next month, offering a pivotal moment in their fight to overturn the verdict.

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Should City fail in their appeal, they reportedly face the prospect of receiving their formal sanctions next year, leaving supporters bracing for a landmark ruling.