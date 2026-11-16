Luis de la Fuente singles out 'fantastic' James Trafford as Leeds goalkeeper inspires England to victory over Spain

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Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has singled out James Trafford for a "fantastic" performance after the goalkeeper inspired England to a historic 3-2 victory in Madrid. The Leeds United shot-stopper produced several world-class saves to preserve a narrow lead and inflict a rare defeat on the reigning world and European champions.

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Trafford denies late Spanish surge at the Metropolitano

Trafford justified his starting berth with a decisive late display at Metropolitano Stadium. The Leeds goalkeeper pulled off a vital double save to thwart Fermin Lopez and Aymeric Laporte as 10-man England survived a tense final 15 minutes to seal a 3-2 Nations League victory on Sunday.

England had earlier seized command during a dominant opening spell in arguably their most complete performance under Tuchel. Captain Harry Kane broke the deadlock from the penalty spot right on half-time, before Arsenal defenders Ezri Konsa and Ben White struck after the restart to establish a three-goal cushion.

The contest shifted sharply once Elliot Anderson was sent off, handing Spain an opening to launch a comeback. Mikel Oyarzabal tucked away the subsequent penalty and substitute Nico Williams finished a fluid team move to pull La Roja within one, only for Trafford's interventions to protect the visitors' lead.

De la Fuente hails England 'keeper

De la Fuente introduced Fermin, Williams, Pedri and Dean Huijsen in the second half to force a comeback, yet left Madrid applauding Trafford's resistance. "What we wanted to do with the substitutions was try to go all out, try to generate more chances," he explained. "We did generate some chances but England’s goalkeeper has produced a fantastic performance and stopped two or three potential goals in the last ten or 15 minutes. In any case, there were many alternatives but again, I want to say how fantastic England were on the night."

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He also revealed how he addressed a stunned home dressing room following a rare setback. He added: "As for the dressing room, when you are not used to losing, you look at each other and ask, 'What happened here?', so what did I tell my players? I told them that we haven’t lost for three years and we’ve won all the important tournaments. All I wanted to do was say how proud I am of them because of this and it’s a shame we don’t have another game coming up, we have to wait until March."

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Spain's 43-match unbeaten run ends as England top group

Victory in the Spanish capital ensured England clinched top spot in their Nations League group with 15 points. The result also snapped Spain's remarkable 43-match unbeaten streak, inflicting a rare defeat on the reigning World Cup and European Championship holders.

Despite seeing that three-year sequence come to an end, De la Fuente insisted his side could take plenty of encouragement from their achievements and late spirit. "There are a lot of positives to find here," he continued. "It’s very difficult to get here, to achieve the numbers that we’ve achieved. It’s something historical that we’ve done. We’ve been champions of the Nations League, the Euros, the World Cup, everything is positive.

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"But we know how to win and we know how to lose. And we have to say that we faced a rival that we managed to beat in the past but I have to say that they were the better team in the first 30 minutes. I had a feeling we could get there when they went one man down but I’m really proud of this team, their hunger, their eagerness. I’m convinced that the best is yet to come for this team."

March return awaits Spain as England build momentum

Spain face a frustrating wait until March for their next fixture, leaving De la Fuente's squad to reflect on their first defeat in three years before regrouping to pursue a place in the Nations League final. While the reigning European and world champions must channel their frustration into regaining momentum next spring, England exit the international break buoyed by topping their group and claiming a statement away victory under Tuchel.