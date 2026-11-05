Crazy captain! Da Cunha warns Como stars not to lose their heads after nine-goal blitz

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Como captain Lucas Da Cunha described their 9-1 away victory against RC Lens as a "crazy result" while insisting his team-mates must remain grounded. The midfielder led by example on the pitch, scoring his side's fourth goal in a historic European night.

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Skipper leads Como to unbelievable away triumph

Como 1907 captain Lucas Da Cunha enjoyed a night to remember as he skippered Cesc Fabregas' side to a historic 9-1 victory over RC Lens. The Italian outfit produced a devastating attacking performance, claiming the first away win of their European journey in emphatic fashion.

Da Cunha capped a fine individual performance by scoring Como's fourth goal early in the second half.

The captain helped orchestrate a relentless team performance that saw Anastasios Douvikas score a hat-trick alongside strikes from Nico Paz, Marc Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martin Baturina, and debutant Matteo Papaccioli.

Da Cunha revels in desire and relentless execution

Speaking after leading his team to the record-breaking victory, Da Cunha expressed his delight at the squad's hunger and focus from the opening whistle. "It’s an incredible night. We started with a lot of desire, we wanted to take the three points, like we always do, and this evening we were able to do that," the skipper remarked.

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The 25-year-old midfielder set the tone for Como's dominant midfield display, ensuring the visitors maintained their tempo throughout the 90 minutes.

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His 47th-minute strike effectively ended any hopes of a Lens fightback.

Captain issues stern warning against complacency

Despite the scoreline creating shockwaves across Europe, Da Cunha demonstrated his leadership by warning his team-mates against getting carried away. "It's a crazy night and a crazy result, but we can't get ahead of ourselves," the skipper emphasised.

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The captain highlighted that securing maximum points remained the primary objective, regardless of the staggering goal margin.

"We came for the three points and that's what we were able to secure," Da Cunha added.

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Leaders setting standard for Fabregas' project

Da Cunha's measured post-match reaction reflects the mature environment established under head coach Cesc Fabregas.

The captain will ensure the squad refocused quickly when they return to domestic and European duties.

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Como will take immense confidence from their captain's leadership and the clinical execution shown on a night that will live long in the club's history.