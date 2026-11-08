Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Argentina v Benin - International FriendlyGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Lionel Messi set for emotional Argentina return following international retirement as Inter Miami plot blockbuster clash

Follow GOAL on Google

Lionel Messi is poised to make a stunning and emotional return to Argentina just months after bidding farewell to the international stage. Inter Miami are reportedly finalising plans for a high-profile preseason friendly that would see the legendary forward step back onto the pitch where he played his final game for the 2022 World Cup winners.

Advertisement

Inter Miami eye Monumental friendly

Inter Miami are planning a trip to Buenos Aires for a preseason fixture against River Plate. According to Bolavip Argentina, the clash is pencilled in for January 19 at the iconic Estadio Monumental.

The fixture would see Messi return to the exact venue where he recently ended his international career. The forward waved goodbye to the Argentina national team on October 6 following a match against Benin.

Global tours and growing ties

While neither club has officially confirmed the fixture, the proposed match aligns seamlessly with Inter Miami’s recent commercial strategy. The MLS franchise has actively embarked on global tours to expand their brand since Messi's arrival in the United States.

Taking the team to the Argentine capital represents a natural progression for the club. It also allows the Inter Miami captain to reconnect with a local fanbase that has firmly embraced him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mutual respect at the Monumental

Messi shares a unique relationship with River Plate. During his international farewell in October, the Argentine club went out of their way to honour the legendary forward, with president Stefano Di Carlo presenting him with an honorary membership card and a commemorative plaque.

Related Topics

He also received a personalised No.10 jersey celebrating the club's 125th anniversary. In return, Messi gifted his signed match shirt to the fans, which is now proudly displayed in the River Plate museum.

Navigating the MLS Cup playoffs

Before shifting focus to their January plans, Inter Miami must navigate a crucial MLS Cup playoff campaign. The Herons enjoyed a strong domestic season to safely secure their post-season berth, alongside a ticket to the upcoming Concacaf Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Messi and his team-mates will now face the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a highly anticipated best-of-three first-round series. Once their playoff journey concludes, the proposed trip to Buenos Aires will serve as a high-profile homecoming to kick off their next campaign.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

View Author Profile