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Friendlies

Friendlies Overview

Australia v Brazil

Ancelotti matches worst Brazil start after Australia draw

Carlo Ancelotti finds himself under intense scrutiny after Brazil required a last-gasp equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Australia. The result marks a disappointing beginning to the new World Cup cycle for the five-time world champions as they look to move on from their recent tournament failures.

BrazilC. Ancelotti
Australia v Brazil

Rayan rescues Brazil after Irankunda stunner

Brazil were moments away from a shock defeat in Townsville before Bournemouth attacker Rayan headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw. The Socceroos had looked destined for a famous win after Nestory Irankunda silenced the Selecao with a breathtaking second-half free-kick.

BrazilAustralia
Argentina Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026

Romero named new Argentina captain

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially confirmed that Cristian Romero will inherit the captain's armband once Lionel Messi brings his legendary international career to a close. The announcement marks a significant shift for the world champions as they prepare for a future without their greatest ever player following his upcoming farewell match.

C. RomeroL. Scaloni
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Friendlies, fixtures & results

Thursday 24 September
Australia badge
Australia
AUS
1
Brazil badge
Brazil
BRA
1
FT
India badge
India
IND
1
Panama badge
Panama
PAN
1
FT
Thursday 26 March
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
2
Mauritania badge
Mauritania
MRT
1
FT
Friday 25 September
USA badge
USA
USA
Peru badge
Peru
PER
Canada badge
Canada
CAN
Chile badge
Chile
CHL
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Swansea City crestSwansea City8521136717
W
W
L
D
W
2West Ham United crestWest Ham United843122111115
D
W
W
W
W
3Middlesbrough crestMiddlesbrough84311612415
D
D
W
W
D
4Wolverhampton Wanderers crestWolverhampton Wanderers74211510514
W
W
D
L
W
5West Bromwich Albion crestWest Bromwich Albion8422108214
L
D
W
W
D
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Austrália x Brasil - Amistoso Internacional - 25/09/2026
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