Liga MX: Every Mexican champion & all-time winners list

GOAL
|
Atlas Liga MX championsGetty
Liga MXAméricaAtlasAtlético MoreliaCruz AzulGuadalajaraLeónMonterreyMonarcas Morelia PremierNecaxaPachucaPueblaPumas UNAMQuerétaroSan LuisSantos LagunaTigres UANLTijuanaVeracruz

GOAL takes a look back at the history of Mexico's top flight

Liga MX has always been considered one of the top leagues in the Americas, a league full of history and drama that has solidified its place as one of the most exciting in the world.

Of the 56 teams to have competed in the top flight in the league's nearly 80-year history, 24 have claimed the top prize by lifting a trophy at the end of it all.

The roads to that trophy, though, have differed over the years, with the league having several iterations and formats to determine a champion.

But which teams have won Liga MX, and how have they done it? GOAL has everything you need to know about the history of the Mexican top-flight's winners.

Liga MX history and format

The Federacion Mexicana de Futbol Asociacion (FMF) formed the country's first professional league in 1943, forming the Liga Mayor with 10 professional teams. At the time, the league featured a standard single-league table, much like their counterparts in Europe.

However, in 1970, the World Cup was brought to Mexico, prompting the FMF to change the league format to capitalize on the renewed interest in the sport.

Starting in 1996, the league split its season into a two-tournament schedule, originally called Invierno (winter) and Verano (Summer). They have since been labeled Apertura and Clausura, setting up the league's current format

The playoff, called the Liguilla, has seen several formats since its inception. The current format sees a qualifying round with teams ranked fifth through 12th playing a single match hosted by the higher seed. Those four teams then advance to the quarterfinals, where they meet the four highest-seeded teams with the winner progressing.

Liga MX Champions (League System era)

Year

Champion

1943-44

Asturias

1944-45

Real Club Espana

1945-46

Veracruz

1946-47

Atlante

1947-48

Leon

1948-49

Leon

1949-50

Veracruz

1950-51

Atlas

1951-52

Leon

1952-53

Tampico Madero

1953-54

Marte

1954-55

Zacatepec

1955-56

Leon

1956-57

Guadalajara

1957-58

Zacatepec

1958-59

Guadalajara

1959-60

Guadalajara

1960-61

Guadalajara

1961-62

Guadalajara

1962-63

Oro

1963-64

Guadalajara

1964-65

Guadalajara

1965-66

America

1966-67

Toluca

1967-68

Toluca

1968-69

Toluca

1969-70

Guadalajara

Mexico 70

Cruz Azul

Liga MX champions (Liguilla system era)

Year

Champion

1970-71

America

1971-72

Cruz Azul

1972-72

Cruz Azul

1973-74

Cruz Azul

1974-75

Toluca

1975-76

America

1976-77

UNAM

1977-78

UANL

1978-79

Cruz Azul

1979-80

Cruz Azul

1980-81

UNAM

1981-82

UANL

1982-83

Puebla

1983-84

America

1984-85

America

Prode 1985

America

Mexico 1986

Monterrey

1986-87

Guadalajara

1987-88

America

1988-89

America

1989-90

Puebla

1990-91

UNAM

1991-92

Leon

1992-93

Atlanta

1993-94

Tecos

1994-95

Necaxa

1995-96

Necaxa

Liga MX champions (Short Tournament era)

Year

Apertura Champion

Clausura Champion

1996-97

Santos Laguna

Guadalajara

1997-98

Cruz Azul

Toluca

1998-99

Necaxa

Toluca

1999-2000

Pachuca

Toluca

2000-01

Monarcas Morelia

Santos Laguna

2001-02

Pachuca

Club America

2002-03

Toluca

Monterrey

2003-04

Pachuca

UNAM

2004-05

UNAM

Club America

2005-06

Toluca

Pachuca

2006-07

Guadalajara

Pachuca

2007-08

Atlanta

Santos Laguna

2008-09

Toluca

UNAM

2009-10

Monterrey

Toluca

2010-11

Monterrey

UNAM

2010-11

UANL

Santos Laguna

2012-13

Tijuana

Club America

2013-14

Club Leon

Club Leon

2014-15

Club America

Santos Laguna

2015-16

UANL

Pachuca

2016-17

UANL

Guadalajara

2017-18

UANL

Santos Laguna

2018-19

Club America

UANL

2019-20

UANL

Abandoned (Covid-19)

2020-21

Club Leon

Cruz Azul

2021-22

Atlas

Atlas

All-time Mexican titles by club

Club

Titles

America

13

Guadalajara

12

Toluca

10

Cruz Azul

9

Leon

8

UNAM

7

UANL

7

Santos Laguna

6

Pachuca

6

Monterrey

5

Atlanta

3

Necaxa

3

Atlas

3

Puebla

2

Zacatepec

2

Veracruz

2

Oro

1

Morelia

1

Tampico Madero

1

Tecos

1

Real Espana

1

Tijuana

1

Asturias

1

Marte

1

America has won the most titles, having been crowned champions on 13 occasions. Guadalajara follow close behind with 12 titles in the cabinet, while Toluca has 10.

Cruz Azul has nine titles, with Leon on eight, while UNAM and UANL have seven each. You can see the full list above.

Editors' Picks