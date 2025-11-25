How to watch today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the LA Clippers to open the highly anticipated NBA game on November 25, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT.

The Lakers are ninth within the Western Conference and have a solid 9-3 record against their conference opponents. They shoot an effective 50.6% from the field and average 117.3 points per game. However, the Clippers have struggled in lopsided games, going 2-8 in games settled by 10 points or more. They are only 1-3 against their rivals in the Pacific Division.

Los Angeles averages 10.9 made threes per game, which is 4.0 lower than the Clippers' average of 14.9 threes, while the Clippers average 13.3 threes per game, which is marginally less than the Lakers' average.

Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the LA Clippers in an electrifying NBA game on November 25, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date November 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers live on:

TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming service: Peacock

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Luka Doncic scores 34.5 points per game, grabs 8.8 rebounds, and shoots 46.7% from the field and 79.3% from the free-throw line.

LeBron James averages 1.5 turnovers in 32.0 minutes while scoring 10.0 assists each game.

Austin Reaves averages 27.6 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4%.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

No injuries

LA Clippers team news

James Harden is shooting 45.3% from the field and an amazing 89.9% from the free-throw line while scoring 27.8 points every game.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.6 rebounds per game, 8.0 on defense and 3.6 on offense.

Kawhi Leonard shoots an effective 50.0% from the field and contributes 23.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game.

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jordan Miller Hamstring injury Out SF, Derrick Jones Jr. Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers head-to-head record

The Lakers have won four of the last five head-to-head encounters and frequently dominate the scoreboard late in games, so it's obvious that they have the advantage. The Clippers did achieve a strong win in January, demonstrating that they can physically push the Lakers, but the momentum has remained with the Lakers.

The Lakers will probably try to harness their recent confidence and offensive speed to pull away once more in this tough and close game, while the Clippers will need to put up a good defense and improve their late-game performance if they hope to turn the tide this time.

Date Results Mar 03, 2025 Lakers 108-102 Clippers Mar 01, 2025 Lakers 106-102 Clippers Feb 05, 2025 Lakers 122-97 Clippers Jan 20, 2025 Clippers 116-102 Lakers Feb 29, 2024 Lakers 116-112 Clippers

