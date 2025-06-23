'End of my patience' - Jude Bellingham confirms shoulder surgery plan as Real Madrid star continues to play through pain at Club World Cup

Jude Bellingham admits to reaching the 'end of his patience' when it comes to shoulder problems, with the Real Madrid star revealing his surgery plan.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international has been nursing a long-standing ailment since first damaging his shoulder during his debut season at Santiago Bernabeu in 2023. No long-term solution to that complaint has been sought.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Instead, Bellingham has forced himself to play through the pain. He is, however, having to wear a protective brace every time that he takes to the field for club and country. The decision has been made that an operation will have to take place.

DID YOU KNOW?

Bellingham is looking forward to going under the knife and getting his “old body back”. Further medical assistance will be sought once Real Madrid have come to the end of their Club World Cup campaign - with the plan being to lift major silverware in the United States on July 13.

WHAT BELLINGHAM SAID

Discussing his shoulder injury and when surgery will take place, Bellingham said after finding the target in Real’s 3-1 win over Pachuca: “I'm fed up with the brace. Hopefully we get to the final and I've got surgery a few days after the tournament to get it fixed. I'm really happy about that. It's been a long time coming.

“I've got to the point where the pain isn't so bad. It's more just getting fed up with it, with players tugging on it and it getting re-arranged every time.

“I think I've come to the end of my patience with it. I'm sick of playing in a brace, especially in this heat and it'll be nice to have my old body back. I'm at that point where I'm ready to have a free shoulder and a free body.”

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID?

Bellingham is hoping to wear his custom brace on five more occasions, as Real look to make history by becoming the first winners of the 32-team Club World Cup. They will take in their final group game at that tournament on Thursday when facing Red Bull Salzburg in Philadelphia.