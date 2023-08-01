Joao Felix to replace Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona? Xavi makes transfer decision on out-of-favour Atletico Madrid star

Ritabrata Banerjee
Joao Felix Ousmane Dembele SplitGetty Images
João FélixBarcelonaTransfersO. DembéléAtlético MadridPrimera DivisiónXavi

Xavi has made up his mind about Joao Felix's possible transfer to Barcelona as Ousmane Dembele's replacement.

  • Barcelona won't sign Felix
  • Xavi wants Dembele's replacement
  • Was not happy with Dembele's departure

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona manager was not happy with the possibility of Dembele leaving for Paris Saint-Germain this summer as the Frenchman has been a mainstay in Xavi's lineup. But now that the player is close to leaving Barca, Xavi wants the club to sign a new winger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last month Atletico forward Joao Felix publicly stated that joining Barcelona would be a dream come true for him but according to the Sport, Xavi does not see the out-of-favour Portuguese star as an ideal replacement for Dembele at Barcelona.

AND WHAT'S MORE: One of the reasons why Felix's transfer to the Catalan giants will not be possible is that the club will not be able to afford the player's transfer fee as Atletico will only sanction a permanent move.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ousmane Dembele, PSG GFXGoal / Getty

Joao FelixGetty Images

Xavi HernandezGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side will play their final pre-season friendly against AC Milan on August 2 in Las Vegas.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

248983 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 99019Jude Bellingham
  • 26779Christopher Nkunku
  • 18304Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 19922Mason Mount
  • 10831Sandro Tonali
  • 30112Other
248983 Votes