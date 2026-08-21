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Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoManchester United
Book Fulham vs Manchester United Tickets
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How to get Fulham vs Manchester United tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United, including fixture information

Fulham sign off for the International break with a tough Premier League assignment against Manchester United on Sunday, September 20. It promises to be one not to be missed and you could secure yourself a seat at Craven Cottage by booking tickets today.

Fulham vs Manchester United TicketsBook now

While Fulham have proved themselves competitive in the majority of recent encounters with the Red Devils, including a 1-1 draw when United visited London last season, you have to go back to 2009 for the last time the Cottagers recorded a home victory against the 20-time English champions.

Can Fulham break their 17-year hoodoo and bag a vital home win against the Red Devils? Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fulham vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League fixture?

Fulham vs Manchester United takes place at Craven Cottage (London) on Sunday, September 20, with a scheduled 4.30pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Craven Cottage

How to buy Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Fulham vs Manchester United TicketsBook now

How much do Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

FUL

FUL - Form

FAR
W1-2
CRY
L1-2
MAL
D2-2
VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MUN

MUN - Form

ATM
W2-1
PSG
D1-1
LEE
W1-1
MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FulhamDrawManchester United
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
FA Cup
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Manchester United Probable lineups

Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Formation
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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