Ex-FIFA president Blatter and Platini found not guilty following fraud trial

The duo have been acquitted on charges relating to a sum exchanged as part of a "gentleman's agreement" over a decade ago

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and vice-president Michel Platini have been found not guilty of fraud by a Swiss court in a trial over payments made by the former to the latter in 2011.

The two men, who were banned from football for six years following the 2015 FIFA corruption case which engulfed the top of the sport's governing body, had been charged over a sum of 2m Swiss franc (£1.6m/$1.9m) paid by Blatter to Platini.

Prosecutors claimed the sum "unlawfully enriched" the former France captain, while the pair maintained that it stemmed from a "gentleman's agreement" for services rendered a decade prior - and now they have been acquitted of criminal activity.

What has been said?

Speaking afterwards, Platini - who has long maintained that his ban was a deliberate attempt to sabotage his chances of succeeding Blatter as president of FIFA - vowed that he would continue to attempt to clear his name.

"Let them count on me, we will meet again," he said. "Because I will not give up and I will go all the way in my quest for truth."

What does this mean for Blatter and Platini in football?

The duo's ban from the game - imposed as an eight-year term in 2015, reduced on appeal to six years in 2016 - ended last year, though Blatter was hit with another subsequent ban over different charges relating to former FIFA secretary Jerome Valcke.

It is unlikely either figure will return to football at the level they once held, with Blatter's successor Gianni Infantino having since overseen the Russia 2018 World Cup, and is poised to lead the organisation into this year's controversial Qatar 2022 event - awarded under Blatter's tenure.

Platini, once regarded as the heir apparent to Blatter and fondly remembered for his playing days as a Ballon d'Or-winning superstar, could well seek a return to the game, but given his tarnished reputation, he may find it difficult to attract offers.

